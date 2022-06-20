Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Where is April Millsap's killer James VanCallis now?

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is all set to revisit the 2014 murder of teenager April Millsap by James VanCallis. She was stomped and beaten to death near a popular trail in Armada, Michigan.

Though there was little evidence or physical links, authorities managed to nab the main suspect through witness statements and a cell phone location from April's fitness application.

April Millsap allegedly encountered James VanCallis, who was riding by the trail on his motorcycle, on the evening of her death. Some witnesses also noticed him talking to her.

According to authorities, VanCallis allegedly approached April but was turned down. This enraged him and led to him killing and assaulting April.

Read on to find out what happened to James VanCallis and where he is now.

What did James VanCallis do and where is he now?

James VanCallis was passing through the popular hiking trail in Armada when he encountered April Millsap. After she rebuked his approach, he got angry and allegedly hit her with a motorcycle helmet. He then dragged her into the woods, beat and stomped on her till she died before removing her clothes to assault her.

An autopsy report showed that April died of blunt head trauma and asphyxia due to neck compression from a physical assault. Though no biological evidence was found, several witnesses stepped forward after the news of April's death was broadcast. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen a man on a motorcycle talking to April before she was killed.

Meanwhile, April's final text to her boyfriend read:

"I think I almost got kidnapped omfg."

Following witness statements, a composite sketch of the suspect was made public. That's when another said that they had allegedly spotted the man from the sketch around the woods, acting suspiciously.

However, it was April's phone that worked as the last piece of the puzzle that helped solve the case. Her cellphone was eventually located in a rural residential area.

After the details surfaced, authorities located the bike outside James' residence and brought him in for questioning.

VanCallis maintained that he had gone to visit his brother at around 6 pm and then went home nearly two hours later. However, footage from a gas station showed James passing by before April's murder.

It is worth noting that it was the fitness app that provided the final bit of evidence that was needed to pin the murderer - James VanCallis. The fitness app tracked April's movements and showed an increase in her speed after that last text to her boyfriend.

It later went to the spot where her body was found. The phone then traveled across town before reaching its final location. Authorities believe that James carried the phone with him and dumped it elsewhere.

Security footage from a house in Armada showed James traveling on his motorcycle around the same time the phone was changing locations. Authorities used this to hold the charges against VanCallis.

Where is VanCallis now?

James VanCallis, then 34-years-old was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and attempted assault. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

As of today, James remains in prison at Carson City Correctional Facility in Montcalm County, Michigan.

