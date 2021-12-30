'Light the Night' season 2: The mystery of Sue

The Taiwanese soap-opera murder mystery series Light the Night came back with a second season sooner than expected. A little over a month after the first season was released, fans got a second dose of Light's ladies on December 30, 2021. Still reeling from the shocking murder of Sue, the second season follows them and their secrets as the search for the killer gains momentum.

Directed by Lien Yi-Chi and written by Ryan Tu, Light the Night stars Ruby Lin, Yo Yang, Cheryl Yang, Rhydian Vaughan, Derek Chang, Puff Kuo, and Esther Liu. While the second season certainly suffers from the dearth of Cheryl Yang and her character Sue, the character's mystery looms all over the season.

'Light the Night' season 2 overview: A whodunnit mystery with tonnes of secrets

The second season of Light the Night picks up after the murder victim is revealed to be Sue at the end of the first season. The beginning of the season offers a look at the evolution of Rose and Sue's friendship and their family backgrounds. While this season alternates less between past and present, it still offers glimpses into Rose and Sue's journey towards becoming successful Mamasans at Light.

This season of Light the Night follows a convoluted and tedious search for Sue's killer. Headed by Wen-cheng, the investigation makes various twists and turns but the killer remains unfounded. Instead, more mysteries are introduced and viewers will need a third season to finally rest their curious brains. Along the way, however, surprising details about Sue's life come forth through new and old characters.

Uncovering the mystery of Sue

After her death, the first mystery that comes to light in Light the Night season 2 is Sue's hidden animosity towards Rose. While Rose always sheltered and supported Sue and looked after her, the latter saw her favors riddled with a sense of entitlement and malevolence.

As a result, she drafts up a transfer of management deed that distributes her share of Light equally among the women at Light, lowering Rose's superiority.

The introduction of Sue's mother in Light the Night stirs more drama as disturbing revelations about her past and Rose's son's identity come to light. Sue's mother is revealed to be a horrible person who not only let her partner rape Sue but also came to claim her fortunes post her demise.

The mother and daughter never had a relationship worth counting, but her entry introduces a surprising twist: Rose's son is Sue's son, who she conceived after her step-father raped her.

Further, viewers also got a peek into Sue's involvement in the drug trade, the introduction of her brother, and her complex involvement with Chiang Han hours before her death. Light the Night uncovers many secrets this season but the most earth-shattering ones undoubtedly belong to the dead Mamasan.

Light the Night season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

