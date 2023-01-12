"Like an optical illusion": Titanic fans puzzled over Kate Winslet's hair in new 25th anniversary poster

Titanic is getting released again, for the fourth time! A remastered version of the iconic film in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate is hitting theaters on February 10, 2023, to ring in the Valentine’s Day Weekend and mark the film’s 25th anniversary.

To promote the same, producer, and distributor, Paramount Pictures released a poster and trailer on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. While the trailer carried snippets from the movie, the poster was a retouched iteration of the original.

The new image features only the two lead stars, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, and has the release details written on it.

LetsCinema @letscinema First look poster at #Titanic remastered in 3D 4K HDR — February 10th release. First look poster at #Titanic remastered in 3D 4K HDR — February 10th release. https://t.co/5yRrUuLj9K

As soon as it became public, netizens commented that the poster looked odd and Rose's (Winslet) hair, in particular, felt “like an optical illusion.”

The retouched poster. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Directed by James Cameron, Titanic eventually went on to grab 11 Academy Awards, including ones for Best Director and Best Picture, and has earned more than $2 billion till now.

Rose's hair in Titanic's new poster wasn't the only thing baffling fans

Titanic was first released on December 19, 1997. 15 years later, a 3D version of the film premiered to commemorate the centennial of the historical sinking. In 2017, the film was released once more to mark its 20th anniversary.

Paramount Pictures @ParamountPics Titanic returns to the big screen in 4K 3D for a limited time on February 10. Titanic returns to the big screen in 4K 3D for a limited time on February 10. https://t.co/cuhO6dMQc7

This means that the February 10 release is the film’s fourth time in theaters. To make it official, Paramount Pictures released a 1:37-minute-long trailer and a revamped poster. And netizens had a field day over the latter.

Kate Winslet, who essays the character of Rose in the film, can be seen with two different kinds of hairstyles in the revamped poster. This, coupled with the angle of the frame, left Twitterati confused.

Fans reacting to Kate Winslet's hair. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Kate Winslet's hair does look weird. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans have a field day over Kate Winslet's hair. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Many Twitter users also sarcastically questioned whether Titanic is getting re-released because Cameron is financially crunched. They were also curious about the missing ship in the poster and wondered if Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) would be alive in this version.

Where is the ship, ask fans (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Will Jack live? (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

But not all were opposed to the idea of the movie getting another theatrical run. Some were pretty excited about the same.

Some were excited for the re-release. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

5 interesting facts about Titanic

DiCaprio was paid less, but got 16X returns: After adjusting for inflation, the budget for Titanic stood at $338 million (2021), which makes it one of the most expensive films ever made. As a result, DiCaprio took a pay cut and received $2.5 million. However, Cameron promised him box office profits if the venture clicks. In the end, the star pocketed a sum of $40 million!

Christian Bale almost got Jack’s part: Ace actor Christian Bale almost landed Jack Dawson’s part. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter once, Bale revealed that he missed out on the role because he’s “really bad at auditions. I’m terrible.”

Rose’s nude scene: Jack sketching a nude Rose remains one of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history. Since it was one of the first sequences to be filmed, Kate Winslet took the initiative to break the ice between her and DiCaprio. The sketch was by Cameron, not by DiCaprio himself.

The Heart of the Ocean isn’t a real diamond: The stunning Heart of the Ocean necklace worn by Rose in the sketch scene isn’t a real diamond. According to Royal Coster, it’s a cubic zirconia set in white gold.

It cost roughly $10,000 to make. Over the course of time, the neckpiece was reproduced multiple times. One of them was given to Sotheby’s charity auction, while the other one was bought by an unknown collector for $2.2 million.

An impressive Oscars count: It was an almost clean sweep by the Titanic at the 70th Academy Awards. The film was nominated in 15 categories, of which it won in 11. Titanic shares this tally with Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The 25th anniversary release of Titanic is scheduled to happen on February 10, 2023.

