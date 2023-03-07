Lionel Richie-Earth Wind & Fire Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for a tour in 2023. The tour is scheduled to take place from August 4, 2023, to September 15, 2023.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement of the tour via an official post on his Twitter page. He also urged his fans to attend the joint tour and said that it was a tour he had been "dying to do for years."

Lionel Richie @LionelRichie I'm excited to announce @EarthWindFire and I are heading out on the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour this summer! General on sale begins Monday, March 13 at 10am local time. Check lionelrichie.com/shows or the link in my bio for all the details. Can't wait to see you all! I'm excited to announce @EarthWindFire and I are heading out on the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour this summer! General on sale begins Monday, March 13 at 10am local time. Check lionelrichie.com/shows or the link in my bio for all the details. Can't wait to see you all! 🎶 💙 https://t.co/sG8p0NvJKx

The Citibank Cardholder Presale will be available from March 7, 2023, at 10 am EST to March 12, 2023, at 10 am EDT. General tickets are available from March 13, 2023, at 10 am EDT. All presales as well as general tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

Earth, Wind, & Fire building momentum with the Lionel Richie tour

The R&B group is keeping their momentum going with their collaboration with the singing legend. The group will be touring the US in the months preceding the joint tour, with shows in cities like Sacramento and Louisville.

The full list of dates and venues for the joint tour are listed below:

August 4, 2023 – Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota

August 5, 2023 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

August 8, 2023 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

August 9, 2023 – Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

August 11, 2023 – TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

August 12, 2023 – Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

August 15, 2023 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 18, 2023 – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

August 19, 2023 – CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

August 22, 2023 – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

August 25, 2023 – FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

August 26, 2023 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

August 29, 2023 – Moody Center in Austin, Texas

September 1, 2023 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

September 2, 2023 – Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

September 5, 2023 – Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

September 8, 2023 – Chase Center in San Francisco, California

September 11, 2023 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington State

September 12, 2023 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

September 15, 2023 – Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California

Tracing Lionel Richie's music career

Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. was born on June 20, 1949, in Tuskeegee, Alabama, and began experimenting with music in his school years. He formed various groups before becoming a singer for the Motown group Commodores.

Lionel Richie found critical acclaim and commercial success with the group, writing and singing ballads such as Sail On and Easy. He eventually branched out on his own as a songwriter with commercial hits like Happy People and Endless Love in 1974, and 1981 respectively.

Lionel Richie continued his success in his solo career, receiving widespread accolades for his second solo studio album, Can't Slow Down. The album was released in 1983, peaking at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and winning the Album of the Year award at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

