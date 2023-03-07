Lionel Richie-Earth Wind & Fire Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for a tour in 2023. The tour is scheduled to take place from August 4, 2023, to September 15, 2023.
The singer-songwriter made the announcement of the tour via an official post on his Twitter page. He also urged his fans to attend the joint tour and said that it was a tour he had been "dying to do for years."
The Citibank Cardholder Presale will be available from March 7, 2023, at 10 am EST to March 12, 2023, at 10 am EDT. General tickets are available from March 13, 2023, at 10 am EDT. All presales as well as general tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster.
Earth, Wind, & Fire building momentum with the Lionel Richie tour
The R&B group is keeping their momentum going with their collaboration with the singing legend. The group will be touring the US in the months preceding the joint tour, with shows in cities like Sacramento and Louisville.
The full list of dates and venues for the joint tour are listed below:
- August 4, 2023 – Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota
- August 5, 2023 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- August 8, 2023 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- August 9, 2023 – Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec
- August 11, 2023 – TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- August 12, 2023 – Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- August 15, 2023 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- August 18, 2023 – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
- August 19, 2023 – CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- August 22, 2023 – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- August 25, 2023 – FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- August 26, 2023 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- August 29, 2023 – Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- September 1, 2023 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- September 2, 2023 – Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- September 5, 2023 – Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- September 8, 2023 – Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- September 11, 2023 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington State
- September 12, 2023 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- September 15, 2023 – Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California
Tracing Lionel Richie's music career
Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. was born on June 20, 1949, in Tuskeegee, Alabama, and began experimenting with music in his school years. He formed various groups before becoming a singer for the Motown group Commodores.
Lionel Richie found critical acclaim and commercial success with the group, writing and singing ballads such as Sail On and Easy. He eventually branched out on his own as a songwriter with commercial hits like Happy People and Endless Love in 1974, and 1981 respectively.
Lionel Richie continued his success in his solo career, receiving widespread accolades for his second solo studio album, Can't Slow Down. The album was released in 1983, peaking at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and winning the Album of the Year award at the 1985 Grammy Awards.