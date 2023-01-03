Earth Wind and Fire members list explored as drummer Fred White dies aged 67

Veteran drummer Fred White recently passed away on January 1 at the age of 67. He was well-known as a member of the American music band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Fred’s brother and band member Verdine White expressed his grief by posting a few pictures on Instagram and writing that their family cannot express the loss they went through recently. He further added that Fred is now with Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven, continuing:

“Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!”

Verdine added that Fred White was among those who could turn a bad situation into a light-hearted one. He concluded the post by writing that the late drummer "will live in [their] hearts forever" and thanked him for his "love, blessings, and support" over all these years.

Fred White gained recognition as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire

Fred White was one of the oldest members of Earth, Wind & Fire. The band has gone through several changes and replacements over the years ever since it was established.

The current list of members includes Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, B. David Whitworth, Myron McKinley, John Paris, Philip Doron Bailey, Morris O’Connor, and Serg Dimitrijevic.

Fred White was a member of Earth, Wind & Fire (Image via ColdPieceCITY/Twitter)

The band released their first album, titled Earth, Wind & Fire, in February 1971 and reached 24th position on the Billboard Top Soul Albums chart. It featured seven singles and received positive reviews from critics everywhere alike. They then released their second album, The Need of Love, in November 1971.

The band joined Columbia Records and released their next album, Last Days and Time. They continued their successful journey with albums like Head to the Sky, Open Our Eyes, Another Time, That’s the Way of the World, Gratitude, Spirit, and more.

Singles from their albums were invariably loved by listeners, with several of them managing to reach the top of various Billboard charts. The band also performed at events like the Music for UNICEF Concert. They also released compilation albums like The Ultimate Collection and The Essential Earth, Wind & Fire.

The band were then inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2000 and were also invited to a White House state dinner the same year. A biographical documentary, Shining Stars: The Official Story Of Earth, Wind & Fire, based on the group was released the following year.

The group took a short break of eight years and released their 20th album, Now, Then & Forever, in September 2013. In honor of the band, September 21 was declared Earth, Wind & Fire Day by the Los Angeles City Council in September 2019. The group also went on several tours, with the latest taking place last year in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes