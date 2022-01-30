When did Janet Jackson and James DeBarge get married? Relationship explored as singer denies 'secret baby' rumors in new documentary

Janet Jackson dismissed rumors of having a secret child with ex-husband James DeBarge during the second episode of her documentary series on A&E.

Jackson said that she would never keep a child away from the father. She said the rumors gained traction because the public was focused on her weight when she played a recurring role in the TV series Fame. She said,

“A lot of the kids thought I was pregnant because I had gained weight. I had started taking birth control pills, and back then, you could pick up weight taking them. And that’s what happened to me. So that rumor started going around.”

The singer’s fans made several speculations at the time, including that her sister Rebbie was looking after the child or that her adopted niece was her child.

Jackson's co-star Debbie Allen also appeared in the documentary. She laughed off the possibility that the actress kept her pregnancy a secret, stating that Jackson spent a lot of time with her co-stars during the show's shoot. It would've been impossible to hide.

The rumors were also fueled by DeBarge, while the Poetic Justice star remained silent at the time. While speaking to Radar Online in 2017, DeBarge said that the child’s existence with Janet Jackson was no secret. He said that a woman contacted him and claimed to be his daughter.

Radar Online then reported that the woman and DeBarge took a paternity test that did not prove their relationship.

Janet Jackson and James DeBarge relationship timeline

Jackson and DeBarge tied the knot in September 1984. However, the marriage was annulled in November 1985.

Jackson's marriage to DeBarge was an attempt to take control of her life instead of being managed by her father, Joe Jackson. However, she faced the reality of DeBarge's substance abuse. In the latest documentary, Jackson said:

“I wanted to be able to stand on my own feet. And at that time I thought that there was no other way I would be able to kind of get my own life – unless I got married.”

The duo met when DeBarge's group made their debut on Soul Train. Janet Jackson was present on-set with her sister LaToya and brother Jermaine Jackson. The pair bonded over their mutual love for music as both hailed from artistic legacy.

Janet Jackson started dating DeBarge when he was 16. Both of them tried their best to be with each other. DeBarge said,

“It wasn’t easy for us to see each other being that she was very well protected by her mom and dad. I just had to be with her all the time. I think we were just so both in love with each other that we just needed to block everyone else out.”

While they decided to marry, Jackson did not reveal her plans to her family. They eloped to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and were married by DeBarge’s uncle.

However, DeBarge left Janet Jackson alone on their wedding night. He told her he would return shortly after and was missing for three hours.

DeBarge’s substance abuse strained the couple's relationship over the next few months. The Good Times actress said she searched the streets some nights for a missing DeBarge at odd hours. 13 months after being married, the pair split in November 1985.

The Janet Jackson documentary premieres its second set of episodes on January 29 on Lifetime and A&E.

