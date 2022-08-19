Nappy Roots members explored as rapper Fish Scales is robbed and shot at his Atlanta brewery

Nappy Roots’ member Fish Scales recently became the victim of a robbery and shooting incident outside the Atlantucky Brewery in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta.

The incident happened on August 17 at 11 p.m. when two individuals threatened and robbed him, forcing him to take them to his residence at gunpoint. However, he was shot while trying to escape.

The suspects left the scene, and Scales rushed to a neighbor’s house for help, after which cops arrived and took him to the hospital. Talking about the incident, Scales’ partner Skinny DeVille revealed that another individual was also injured outside the bar. DeVille said:

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important. We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment.”

Currently, Scales is being treated at a hospital. He recently posted a picture of himself from the hospital, stating that he aims to get back on his feet as soon as possible. The incident is currently under investigation, and since the suspects’ identities remain unknown, no one has been arrested.

Members of Nappy Roots and their journey in the music industry

The initial members of Nappy Roots included Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, Ron Clutch, and Big V. They were later joined by R. Prophet and Fish Scales. R. Prophet quit the group in 2006, and Big V left in 2012.

The group was established in 1995 and has gained recognition for their songs like Po’ Folks, Good Days, Roun’ The Globe, and more. Their first album, Country Fried Cess, was released in 1998 and signed to Atlantic Records.

The band then released an album, Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz, in 2002, which included songs like Headz Up, Po’ Folks, and more. Kentucky’s governor Paul E. Patton also decided to call September 16 as 'Nappy Roots Day'. They released their next album, Wooden Leather, in 2003, and their songs were featured in movies like Daredevil and The Ladykillers.

Wooden Leather was their last album with Atlantic Records, and they launched their record label, N.R.E.G. Their first album as independent artists was released in July 2007, titled Innerstate Music. It received a positive response from the public and featured guest appearances from artists like Anthony Hamilton, Greg Nice, Greg Street, and Slick & Rose.

Their next album, The Pursuit of Nappyness, was released in June 2010. They also collaborated with Organized Noize for Nappy Dot Org in 2011. The album was released in October 2011 and was produced by Organized Noize. Their next release was an album and mixtape titled Nappy Roots Presents Sh!ts Beautiful, released in June 2012.

