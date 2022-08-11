Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 4 recap: New Bode in Dodge's new bod

Locke and Key premiered its eight-episode third season on Netflix on August 10, 2022. The fourth episode, titled Deep Cover, started with great suspense after Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) took over Bode's (played by Jackson Robert Scott) body when he decided to go back in time using the Timeshift Key and reveal to Dodge and Eden (Hallea Jones) that they are destined for failure in the future.

The popular show, which has gained a very enthusiastic following over the years, came out with its final season this Wednesday, and is trying to wrap things up for the Locke family as they battle Captain Gideon (Kevin Durand). With its fourth episode, the show reached its halfway mark and made things much more interesting for the characters and the viewers.

Read on for a detailed recap of Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 4.

Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 4 recap: The new Bode in town

The fourth episode of Locke and Key began with Captain Frederick Gideon, James, and Samuel sitting around a campfire and realizing that there is another force at play here. Meanwhile, using Bode's body, Dodge learned many new things that she shouldn't have known in the first place.

After Bode, in his ghost form, tried to send a warning to his family, Dodge stopped him and warned him that she would kill them all if he attempted to act smart.

In the meantime, Bode continued to act differently, which raised some eyebrows at his home and school. While he was possessed by Dodge, his behavior was extremely violent, and it soon became a cause of concern at his school. Dodge/Bode also insulted his friends during lunch. Later, Dodge went outside and encountered Captain Gideon.

Gideon offered her a proposal. He revealed that with every key he possessed, the barrier between the two worlds became thinner and more fragile. He said that if Dodge could bring him the rest of the keys, he would make her his right-hand woman. Dodge accepted his proposition, considering it a fair deal.

Meanwhile, Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Carly went through a tense moment when she tried to kiss him. Tyler stopped her advances by claiming that he was not over his girlfriend's death.

Dodge, on the other hand, tried to get as many keys as possible with the information Captain Gideon gave her. She was unsuccessful in the attempt and tried to coax Doug (Jesse Camacho) to tell her about the keys. Fortunately, a distraction stopped her.

Tyler, who was steadily growing tired of life, told Carly that he wanted to return to Montana, where he could be away from the ruckus of the household. Bode's behavior became a subject of discussion for everyone but no one figured out that something sinister is going on with the youngest Locke sibling.

At the end of the episode, Carly returned to Montana but Tyler decided to stay back. He did kiss her goodbye before she left. Another shocking development took place in the closing moments. Kinsey went to get the memory key, unknowingly revealing the location of all the keys to Dodge. Kinsey also retrieved Tyler's memories using the key.

This episode of Locke and Key set the tone and pace for the rest of the season perfectly.

