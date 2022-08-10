Locke and Key Season 3 Episode 1 recap: What happened to Bode?

Locke and Key returned with its third season on August 10, 2022, on Netflix. The fantasy show, which kept fans on the hook for some big surprises for a long time, returned to deliver a season filled with fascinating twists, new villains, and lots of magical mysteries. The beginning of the third season also made sure that Captain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durrand) is the primary antagonist in this season.

The eight-episode season of Locke and Key kicked off with an episode titled Snow Globe, and although the crises of the episode were resolved within the episode, it aptly set the stage for future editions and developments. A chunk of the episode revolved around Dorothy and Ada, who were inside a snow globe.

Locke & Key @lockekeynetflix New keys. New villain. One final fight. The final season of Locke & Key drops August 10, only on Netflix. New keys. New villain. One final fight. The final season of Locke & Key drops August 10, only on Netflix. https://t.co/C0Zh5LKWPA

Read on for a detailed recap of Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 1.

Locke and Key Season 3, Episode 1 recap: Mirror Mirror on the wall

Locke & Key @lockekeynetflix Tomorrow we head back to Key House for one final ride🗝Are you ready to unlock Season 3? Tomorrow we head back to Key House for one final ride🗝Are you ready to unlock Season 3? https://t.co/i7yiceuOeZ

It is kind of ironic that Dorothy and Ava came out of a snow globe and ended up inside a mirror after their botched plan of using Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) as a bargaining chip to get their hands on all the keys failed.

The episode began with the snow globe falling off the shelf (of course, Dorothy and Ava are involved in this). An unaware Nina (Darby Stanchfield) shows it to Bode and Kinsey (Emilia Jones). There is an inherent tension in the family from Tyler's (played by Connor Jessup) departure. However, they try to distract their minds with the wedding planning.

That evening, Bode hears whispers from the kitchen and finally reaches the fridge, where he finds another key. Nina realizes that it is a key to the snow globe and the two of them end up using it without Kinsey's knowledge. Upon entering the snow globe, they encounter Dorothy and Ada.

After a sloppy fight, Dorothy and Ada manage to get the key after overpowering Nina, despite Nina locking the house beforehand. Unfortunately, Bode remains locked inside the snow globe. Kinsey returns to find out what has gone down and decides to take on the demons and rescue her brother.

Meanwhile, Dorothy and Ada meet Captain Gideon, who tasks them with bringing all the keys to him. Dorothy and Ava try to use the trapped Bode as a bargaining chip to ask Nina for all the keys. However, soon enough, Kinsey and Nina get into an altercation with the demons. After a tense fighting sequence, Nina manages to push the demons inside the mirror, thereby trapping them there permanently.

Nina and Kinsey also use the snow globe's key to go and rescue young Bode, who was nearly freezing to death at the time.

The last sequence shows Tyler, for the first time, working at a construction job. He claims that he is not sure if he will go to the wedding. It also shows Gideon in possession of two keys, hinting at something big and malicious coming in the next few episodes.

The first episode of the new season of Locke and Key had plenty to like about it. It is not, and never had been, a perfect series, but this episode played well with the scuffles, mysteries, character introductions, and the underlying tension of Tyler's absence.

Episode 1 was a promising start to Locke and Key's new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das