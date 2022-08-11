Locke and Key season 3 episode 7 recap: Who found the final key? 

The final season of Locke and Key is now here. It dropped on Netflix on August 10, 2022. The story of the magical keys will conclude this season, but not before a fight between the Lockes and Captain Gideon, who is out to get the keys so he can end the world.

Episode 6 saw Ellie finally give in to Gideon when he threatened Rufus. It was revealed that she knew where the final key was hidden because she was the one who hid it from Rendell way back in 1995.

Where does Ellie take Gideon in episode 7 of Locke and Key?

Locke & Key @lockekeynetflix Haven't stopped thinking about this moment since the trailer. Haven't stopped thinking about this moment since the trailer. https://t.co/mHRkbCM3rz

Locke and Key episode 7, titled Curtain opens at Matheson Academy in 1995, where we see Rendell using the creation key to bring to life Caliban from Tempest. When Gordie stumbles upon the creature, things don't turn out well for Rendell and his group, who wanted to use the key to make their production bigger. Ellie then decides to get rid of the key, and she hides it inside Gordie's head.

Fast forward to the present day, we see Ellie take Gideon to Gordie's house to fetch the key from inside Gordie's mind. Gordie, who does not remember anything anymore, is confused about what is happening, and he puts up a fight but ends up getting injured. Gideon uses the Memory Key to get inside Gordie's head.

Meanwhile, Nina, Tyler, and Kinsey are still debating the prospect of letting Sam tag along with them given his previous betrayal. But he seems really sorry and eager to help and prove his loyalty to the Lockes.

Given the situation, they decide to put their animosity on hold and work together to defeat Gideon. Tyler, Kinsey, and Sam drive to Gordie's house only to find Gordie heavily injured. They go inside Gordie's head, where Ellie and Gideon were, to rescue Ellie and save the key from Gideon's hands.

Who finds the key finally in Locke and Key?

But Gordie is dying, and the lights inside his psyche are going out. This meant that time was running out for the Lockes, Sam, and Ellie, and they needed to find the key as soon as possible or risk getting trapped inside Gordie's head for the rest of eternity.

In other news, Nina and Bode are trying various devices to open the safe, but to no avail. The safe stores the Alpha Key that was essential to fight off Gideon. They use a chain saw, a drill, and even fire to open the safe, but nothing seems to work.

While looking for the key inside Gordie's head, Ellie and the Lockes again come across Gideon, and Sam tries to stall him while the rest of them find the key and get out. Kinsey makes a grand discovery and finds the key hidden inside one of the keys of the grand piano inside Gordie's head. They escape while Sam fights off Gideon, but that fight does not last long and Gideon drops the piano on Sam, trapping him.

While Gordie is being rushed to the hospital by the paramedics, the chances of his survival look bleak. Will Kinsey, Tyler, Elle, and Sam manage to escape? The finale episode of Locke and Key season 3 will have answers. You can currently watch the most recent season of the show on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora