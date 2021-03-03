Logan Paul slammed by Puerto Ricans over tax exemptions

Logan Paul has been met with universal backlash over his potential move to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes.

The YouTuber turned boxer went on the record during his Impaulsive podcast, talking about California's insane taxes and how he intends to play the system to avoid them. In subsequent videos, he stated multiple times that he's eyeing Puerto Rico as the next destination in his life. But, the reasons he provided for the potential move have both netizens and Puerto Ricans upset.

Why Puerto Rican's are upset with Logan Paul's tax cuts

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Logan Paul being called out by Puerto Ricans for moving to Puerto Rico merely for the tax breaks, which are not available to most Puerto Ricans. pic.twitter.com/29Xd89X13T — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 2, 2021

A Puerto Rican TikTok user has voiced their opinion as to why people are upset with Logan Paul's decision to move to Puerto Rico.

Aside from the backhanded insult towards the country, where he branded it "more third world," the real reason people are upset is due to the fact that an already well-to-do entrepreneur like Logan Paul, will be getting tax exemptions that Puerto Rican natives themselves do not enjoy.

The TikTok user also states that while Logan Paul and others enjoy tax cuts, Puerto Rico is more than $70 billion in debt, and the people who bear the brunt of it are teachers and civil servants.

The comments section is divided with some calling Logan Paul a colonizer, while others say he’s just playing the game. pic.twitter.com/BuutUVztkb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 2, 2021

While the TikTok user does make valid points, Logan Paul is not doing anything illegal or immoral per se. Users argue that the YouTuber has identified a system that fits his needs better. He is merely moving his base of his operations to benefit himself in a completely legal manner, and he cannot be blamed for playing the system. Logan Paul has yet to comment on the concerns of the common man.

