Loki season 2: What is the Zartan Contingent? Explained

The highly anticipated second season of Loki debuted on October 5, 2023, on Disney+. It explores the enigma behind the "Zartan Contingent," a concept introduced through a book titled Briefly Seen, as seen in the credits of the first episode. This mysterious element sets off a captivating story filled with turns and surprising revelations that will surely keep viewers eagerly engaged.

The Zartan Contingent serves as the pathway for audiences as they navigate through the complex maze of time travel, alternate existences, and the various machinations within the story. The word itself, though veiled in mystery, refers to a wider universe of entwined fates and covert activities, intertwined in the fabric of season 2.

The Zartan Contingent in season 2 takes the narration to another level that not only entertains the viewers but also enriches the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Understanding the brewing theories behind Zartan Contingent in Loki season 2

The name "Zartan Contingent" appears only as a book title in the ending credits of the first episode of Loki season 2. In episode 5, it also comes out that some variant of Ouroboros wrote a book called "The Zartan Contingent" prior to his going to the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Some interpretations suggest that the term may be a reference to a character named Zartan from the G.I. Joe series. Zartan is known for his mastery of disguise and Loki's own deceptive abilities.

Another theory proposes a connection to the Xartans, a group of shapeshifters in Marvel Comics. It's possible that the spelling was altered for pronunciation or other narrative purposes.

The Xartans, who were created by the Celestials, not only changed their appearance but also gained the superhuman powers of those they imitated. It adds a possibility of conflict or collaboration between the protagonist, the TVA, and the Xartans.

There’s a theory going around that the Zartan Contingent might factor into the expanding storyline about the Celestials, the Eternals, and the grander cosmic forces in the MCU—especially with the changing story that plays out in the TVA, time travel, and variant existence.

There are also speculative theories, like the Zartan Contingent is either an entity/group that Sylvie is working with or a future Loki orchestrating certain events. The breadth of speculation highlights the mysterious character of the term in the story and its ability to give rise to the diverse development of the plot.

The enigma surrounding the group known as the "Zartan Contingent" exemplifies the storytelling of season 2, captivating viewers with its thought-provoking themes and creating excitement about how this element will connect with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline.

What is Loki season 2 all about?

In season 2, the multiverse complexity continues to unfold as the protagonist teams up with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other agents of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes. Picking up from the cliffhanger ending of season 1, the new season sees the main character fight for the TVA as several new characters rejoin.

In this season, Loki discovers abilities that allow him to manipulate time and uses them to rescue the TVA once again and protect his friends from being wiped out of existence. This storyline reveals a side of Loki rooted in his fear of loneliness and losing those close to him.

Additionally, the season delves deeper into the dynamics, with characters giving prominence to some individuals who had roles in the previous season. Despite some distractions caused by Jonathan Majors' legal battle, his portrayal of Kang doesn't overshadow the quality of the episodes, making Michael Waldron's season 2 an exhilarating and captivating viewing experience.

Loki season 2 episode 6 will air on November 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on the streaming platform Disney+.