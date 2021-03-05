Lola Bunny's design in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" leaves internet divided

Lola Bunny's iconic design from 1996's Space Jam has seen an overhaul, garnering a mixed reaction from fans.

Since the release of a first-look of the movie's sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lola Bunny's redesign has attracted a lot of attention on social media. While some fans are apathetic to the changes, others are upset over the apparent "de-sexualization" of the character.

Lola Bunny's redesign and why the internet remains divided over it

Lola Bunny redesign from 1996 > 2021 pic.twitter.com/Uc4uBX7FCT — SB® (@drakecereal) March 4, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to launch nearly 25 years after the original Michael Jordan starrer, with a fresh cast that includes LeBron James and a bunch of redesigned characters.

The movie follows the same CGI meets real-life visual presentation that made the first Space Jam such a huge success. While the reception to the first look as a whole is positive, what fans are divided on are the redesign choices for Lola Bunny.

The new design sees a less anatomically human Lola Bunny, featuring a more sporty look in a tank top viz-a-viz 1996's Lola Bunny, and fans are having a lot of disagreements.

Michael Jordan’s Lola > Lebron James Lola. Not shocking. https://t.co/f1sm2T0JZG — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) March 5, 2021

Is it just me, or does the redesign of Lola remind you of anyone?...#spacejam #lolabunny pic.twitter.com/bPMIrOfJGY — InkSpot (@Inky_Spots) March 5, 2021

There seems to be a rift forming with #LolaBunny 's new design... so i propose a compromise. We get "original" Lola back, but she's internally slightly unhinged like in the tv series.....and potentially the movie villian. pic.twitter.com/760aCEEw4b — FFFFFRESH!!!!! 🛹😺🌴 (@kittykatmaniac) March 5, 2021

I for one welcome Lola 3.0. Haters can...#SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/0QTZHTHcID — The Abbey Roadie (@TheAbbeyRoadie) March 5, 2021

Gotta say, HATE the new Lola Bunny design. I can’t take this one seriously. I mean, come on people.



WHO THE HELL SPELLS TOON THAT WAY? pic.twitter.com/cQOzJBx7wg — Shawn Richards (@LittleBigHamm) March 5, 2021

I am shocked and appalled at Lola Bunny’s first and super vastly different redesign pic.twitter.com/1HdkawZpy7 — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) March 5, 2021

Some users have been memeing the reaction that people are having. Joking that "it's just a drawing," people are mocking those upset over the fictional character's redesign.

This is what Lola should've looked like I will not take any comments. pic.twitter.com/FldSF4UzUh — Marc P.I. (@iammarcpi) March 5, 2021

People finding out they de-sexualized Lola Bunny’s character design for Space Jam 2pic.twitter.com/ZPZe2w9g4x — David (@davidefinitely) March 4, 2021

lola bunny trending? this is her best version pic.twitter.com/6NqkFpk9tU — koko (@8wariorlittle) March 4, 2021

Regardless of the division of fans regarding Lola Bunny, hype is at an all-time high for "Space Jam 2" as the movie's first look was trending all over the internet as soon as it was released.

The much-hyped and anticipated film is set to release earliest in France on July 14th, 2021.

