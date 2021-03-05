Lola Bunny's design in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" leaves internet divided

Lola Bunny's iconic design from 1996's Space Jam has seen an overhaul, garnering a mixed reaction from fans.
Since the release of a first-look of the movie's sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lola Bunny's redesign has attracted a lot of attention on social media. While some fans are apathetic to the changes, others are upset over the apparent "de-sexualization" of the character.
Lola Bunny's redesign and why the internet remains divided over it
Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to launch nearly 25 years after the original Michael Jordan starrer, with a fresh cast that includes LeBron James and a bunch of redesigned characters.
The movie follows the same CGI meets real-life visual presentation that made the first Space Jam such a huge success. While the reception to the first look as a whole is positive, what fans are divided on are the redesign choices for Lola Bunny.
The new design sees a less anatomically human Lola Bunny, featuring a more sporty look in a tank top viz-a-viz 1996's Lola Bunny, and fans are having a lot of disagreements.
Some users have been memeing the reaction that people are having. Joking that "it's just a drawing," people are mocking those upset over the fictional character's redesign.
Regardless of the division of fans regarding Lola Bunny, hype is at an all-time high for "Space Jam 2" as the movie's first look was trending all over the internet as soon as it was released.
The much-hyped and anticipated film is set to release earliest in France on July 14th, 2021.
