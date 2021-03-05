Is David Dobrik dating Maddison Beer? Here is everything known about the duo

Is David Dobrik dating Maddison Beer? This is a question the internet has been asking for a while now. The two have been close for long, which is why the internet keeps asking if there is any truth to these rumors.
Following these speculations, David Dobrik addressed this question on his VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash. Maddison Beer was also present on the show to promote her new album. Her presence made it all the more appropriate for David Dobrik to address the question because it was something both needed to answer collectively.
Is David Dobrik dating Maddison Beer? The two finally address this question
In the podcast in question, David Dobrik shut down all the rumors with a firm no.
The conversation on the podcast also addressed jokes about how the YouTube personality had allegedly rejected Maddison Beer. At this point, the latter took the opportunity to let David address the issues at hand.
David Dobrik was direct when it came to addressing the issue at hand. The 24-year-old clarified that there wasn't any rejection and that they're close friends, but they never really dated. And that's just about it.
The worst part of these rumor-related jokes was that every time Maddison Beer posted a nice picture, people would comment about her alleged rejection. And the better the image, the more the number of such comments.
Individuals on the internet have even termed this alleged affair as two protagonists from a manga who don't want to admit that they like each other.
What's next for David Dobrik and Maddison Beer?
Despite not dating, the individuals regard each other as close friends. Maddison Beer is also currently promoting her new album, "Life Support."
David Dobrik, on the other hand, has found himself in the middle of a few allegations. The Slovak-born internet sensation, along with Jason Nash, faces allegations of sexually harassing Seth Francois.
Many have posted an audio clip where an individual, who allegedly sounds like David Dobrik, talked about what he did to Seth Francois.
To make matters worse, David Dobrik, instead of addressing these allegations himself, allegedly chose Scotty Sire to do so. The internet hasn't taken kindly to this act, and people all over the internet, including Trisha Patyas, have called him out for this.