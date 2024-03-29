Louis Gossett Jr. health problems explored as first Black man to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar dies aged 87

Dog Jack star Louis Gossett Jr., 87, unexpectedly passed away on March 29, 2024. The cause of death has not been made official.

News of Gossett Jr.'s passing was confirmed by his nephew to The Associated Press, stating that the actor was in Santa Monica, California, at the time of death. Louis' family also shared another statement which reads in part:

"We would like to thank you everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Well-known personalities and organizations took to social media platforms to express their grief. The official page of Rickey Smiley for Real also paid tribute to Gossett Jr. with a photo. The comments section was flooded with reactions from Louis' fans, who described him as one of the greatest actors.

Louis Gossett Jr. had to battle a few health problems while pursuing his career

Louis Gossett Jr. debuted during the 50s and 60s. He accumulated a huge fanbase from his flawless performances. Louis was praised for his work on Broadway during the initial years and later won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1983.

Throughout his career, Gossett Jr. faced health challenges, including addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

Back in 2010, shared a statement syaing that he started undergoing treatment and the cancer was in the early stage. He described the diagnosis as a challenge and continued:

"I expect this to be no different. I want to influence them to seek, as I have, the fine medical care and early detection now available."

Louis Gossett Jr. additionally mentioned the reason behind revealing the diagnosis, saying that he aimed to encourage the rest of the African-American cancer patients. He advocated for early detection and treatment, particularly among the African-American community.

He was later diagnosed with Covid-19 in 2020 and had to be taken to a hospital in Georgia. He was released from the hospital a few days later and sources reportedly stated that this happened since Louis was feeling uncomfortable staying between patients having the same health problem.

Louis Gossett Jr. also had a successful career on stage

Louis Gossett Jr. was originally a resident of Brooklyn and he finished his primary education at the Abraham Lincoln High School. His father Louis was a porter while his mother Helen was a nurse. He later enrolled at New York University and developed an interest in acting.

He was an important part of Broadway for many years and was featured in plays such as A Raisin in the Sun. He portrayed important roles on television, including Walter 'Walt' Shepherd in the NBC series, The Powers of Matthew Star. He also voiced Commander Clash in Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

Louis had a lot of films in his credits, including the Iron Eagle trilogy, where he was seen as Brigadier General Charles 'Chappy' Sinclair. He last appeared in the period drama film, The Color Purple, and had four more films in his upcoming lineup.

Gossett Jr. is survived by two children, Satie and Sharron.