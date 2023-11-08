Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” collection: Everything we know so far

The Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” collection has emerged, captivating the hearts of style connoisseurs and travel enthusiasts across the globe. This latest range pays homage to the prestigious tradition of the fashion giant, which is well-known for its stylish travel gear. Its creative inspiration comes from the ancient trunks of Maison, showing a complex interplay of geometric shapes and structure.

With this release, the brand reaffirms its commitment to blending luxury with the spirit of adventure that has defined Louis Vuitton from the very beginning. Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière's vision has propelled the classic aesthetics of Louis Vuitton into the realm of the contemporary traveler. His designs, imbued with a sense of escape, offer an escape from the urban sprawl into more serene, winter landscapes.

The Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” collection debuted with fanfare, signaling a new page in the brand's chapter of travel gear. Available for purchase, enthusiasts can acquire pieces from select Louis Vuitton boutiques and the official website. Mark your calendars, as these pieces hit the shelves and became available for travel connoisseurs and fashion aficionados.

Everything included in the Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” collection

The Louis Vuitton "Flight Mode" collection is the latest evidence of the brand’s enduring allure. It continues a tradition of producing luggage and handbags that are not only functional but also indicative of the brand's rich Parisian roots and its evolution in the fashion industry.

The collection includes jackets, shirts, pants, travel uniforms, coats, outerwear, headgear, and boots along with the bags. The price range of these accessories in the Louis Vuitton "Flight Mode" collection is as follows:

Flight Mode LV Medallion Scarf: $582.50

Flight Mode Monogram Pocket Hoodie: $3518.99

Flight Mode 3D Monogram Trompe L’Oeil Mini Shorts: $1765.50

Reversible Signature Short Hooded Wrap Coat: $6005.11

Flight Mode 3D Monogram T-Shirt: $1489.27

Bags from Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” collection have gradient logos

The handbags introduced in the Louis Vuitton "Flight Mode" collection are embodiments of Maison's luxurious craftsmanship and design perfection. The collection's bags are distinctive, featuring a palette of beige leather that exudes timeless elegance.

The gradient logos are a subtle nod to modernity while maintaining the iconic monogram that has been a common feature of the brand.

Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” collection (Image via official website)

The products in the lineup boast functionality coupled with style. From spacious totes that can carry essentials with ease, to carefully designed vanity cases that promise organization and sophistication, the bags stand out as Louis Vuitton's dedication to quality.

Moreover, the addition of monogram-adorned suitcases signifies the brand's unceasing commitment to the art of travel.

Legacy of Louis Vuitton

For over 168 years, Louis Vuitton has been a pillar of luxury and innovation. The founder, Louis Vuitton himself, started a revolution in luggage-making, with each collection throughout the years demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Notable past products include the iconic Speedy, the elegant Alma, and the versatile Neverfull – each bag is not just an accessory, but a statement of heritage and craftsmanship.

The Louis Vuitton "Flight Mode" collection stands as a contemporary homage to the brand's storied history of travel luxury. With its thoughtful design and practical elegance, the collection is set to become a staple for the modern traveler.

The pieces from Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” carry the legacy of the Maison's past innovations. The collection, marked by its practical yet fashionable attire, prepares the brand's clientele for journeys to far-flung destinations with elegance.

Whether traversing busy city streets or checking in the airport terminals, the Louis Vuitton “Flight Mode” range offers a luxurious companion for every journey.