Love is Blind: Who is the Indian guy in Netflix series?

The end of Love is Blind season 5 in October 2023 had fans counting down the days until season 6 drips in February 2024. The smash-hit dating show is headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for season 6, and episodes will begin to premiere on Netflix on Valentine's Day.

The format of the series remains unchanged, as singletons go through a blind selection of their potential suitors in the pods before they are given four weeks to live together and plan their wedding. This time frame allows each couple to spend quality time with their dates and gauge if they can develop an emotional bond.

The main part of Love Is Blind is the wedding day, which gives singletons freedom to either their blind date or end the relationship. For Abhishek Chatterjee, the wedding day became one of the most controversial days of his life. He received public backlash as his date, Deepti Vempati, left him at the altar.

Who is Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee?

Born in Calcutta, Shake, an only child in his family, spent his formative years in the Western suburbs of Chicago. He developed a special bond with dogs in his early teens, considering them more than just pets. His liking for animals prompted Shake to work at a hospital at 16 in high school, directing him to pursue a career in the same field.

According to Vester, Shake earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois, followed by his DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) degree from the University of Minnesota. He began practicing as a doctor in 2014, with specialties including exotic animal medicine.

What happened to Shake on Love Is Blind season 2?

Shake met Vempati, an information data analyst based in Bloomington, Illinois, in season 2, and the couple who underwent blind selection had a rocky relationship in the dating series. In the 10-episode run and the additional reunion episode, they were given plenty of opportunities to connect, but Shake’s mannerisms garnered fans' falk.

During his stint, Shake confessed to being attracted only to “blonde women.” He confided in another male contestant about not feeling “physically attracted” to Deepti and spoke about the data analyst behind her back. Later, Shake apologized to Deepti for some of the hurtful things he disclosed.

At the altar on the show, Deepti left Shake noting, per People magazine,

“I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say no.”

Shake’s life after Love Is Blind

In her memoir, I Choose Myself, Deepti Vempati made shocking claims about her ex-fiance months after the show ended. She claimed Shake allegedly body-shamed her on multiple occasions and was also degrading toward women in both words and actions.

Though one of the controversial contestants on the show, Shake left his career as a veterinarian to become a full-time influencer, DJ, and reality TV personality. After Love is Blind, Shake participated in House of Villains season 1 with Johnny Bananas and Jax Taylor. Eventually, Tanisha Thomas was crowned the final winner of season one, while Shake finished in fifth place.

Love is Blind season 6 will bring together singletons in Charlotte, North Carolina, who’ve willingly opted for an experimental approach to modern dating to meet their potential partners. The show will premiere on February 14, 2024.