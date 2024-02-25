Love is Blind: Who is Jessica and what is her last name? Details explored

Love is Blind has released nine episodes in two weeks since the explosive premiere of season 6 on February 14, 2024, on Netflix. The pod dates, which have garnered significant traction on Instagram, led to the selection of five couples, who were willing to get engaged sight unseen. Though Jessica Vestal did not end up with a partner on the show, she has become a season 6 breakout star, owing to her witty personality.

Jessica was stuck in a love quadrangle of sorts with fellow castmates Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, and Trevor Sova. However, she stole the limelight with her iconic “You’re going to choke” dialogue to her potential suitor, when he decided to break up with her.

Everything you need to know about Jessica Vestal from Love is Blind season 6

The reality star celebrated her 30th birthday on December 22, 2023, but at the time of filming Love Is Blind season 6, Jessica Vestal was 29. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, she is a single mother to daughter Autumn, who makes regular appearances on her social media.

On the reality show, it was suggested that Jessica works as an executive assistant, and things haven’t changed as much when it comes to her professional career. Jessica still works as an executive assistant to the CEO of GCG Wealth Management, as per The Cinemaholic. However, she has reportedly also become a budding influencer and a social volunteer.

It is suggested that Jessica volunteers with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, the National Foster Parent Association, and Levine Children’s Hospital. The 30-year-old is quite active on Instagram, where she enjoys a social media following of 350K, as of February 2024.

In her profile bio, Jessica shares how she takes immense pride in being Autumn’s mom. Additionally, she gives her followers a regular update on her whereabouts on TikTok as well. Jessica’s daughter Autumn will turn 11 in March 2024, as per Screenrant. It was revealed on the show that the reality TV star conceived her child when she was in the senior year of high school.

Jessica Vestal’s journey of Love is Blind season 6

The reality star found herself connecting well with Jimmy Presnell in the pods, while the latter was exploring his bond with Chelsea Blackwell. During an episode, Jessica broke the news about being a single mother to Jimmy, stating she’s a big part of her life. The executive assistant revealed she’s looking for someone who wouldn’t only just be her partner but also accept becoming a step-parent to her child.

Jimmy, who was initially taken aback by the revelation, confessed at a later date he was open to taking on a parental role, which made Jessica fall for him. However, eventually, Jimmy decided to choose Chelsea over Jessica. While ending their connection on Love is Blind, Jimmy noted:

“I know that you’re already an incredible mother. You’re going to be an amazing wife for someone else. At this point, I love someone else.”

Jessica, who was hopeful about a future with him, tearfully called him out for leading her on and also “ruining” the opportunity for her. She slammed him saying:

“When you see and realise what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You're gonna choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief at what you missed out on.”

Though Jessica couldn’t find a partner in Love is Blind season 6, she returned to the show after all the engaged couples came back from their trip. She met Laura Dadisman and disclosed Jimmy sent her a follow request on Instagram, only to remove it eight hours later. Jessica confessed she still had feelings for him and is leaning toward the idea of catching up with him.

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episodes 10 and 11 on Wednesday, February 28 on Netflix.