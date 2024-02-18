Love is Blind Season 6: What is going on with Jimmy and Chelsea? 

Netflix’s hit show Love is Blind season 6 had an explosive inaugural on Wednesday, February 14, with the first six episodes currently streaming on the platform. The pod dates featured this time have garnered significant traction online, and one of the talking points is Jimmy Presnell, a software sales professional.

The 28-year-old was off to a good start in the pods, developing connections with Jessica Vestal and Chelsea Blackwell. But things went downhill when Jessica, a 29-year-old executive assistant, confessed she is a single mother to 10-year-old daughter Autumn. In addition to this, his other prospect, Chelsea Blackwell, 31, who is a flight attendant, disclosed she is a divorcee.

Conflicted by the revelations, Jimmy found himself backed against a wall with two difficult options to choose from. In the end, Jimmy decided to settle with Chelsea, however, it didn’t take long for the couple to have dramatic fights and disagreements.

What went wrong between Jimmy and Chelsea on Love is Blind season 6?

Fans of the show think Chelsea’s comment about her looking like celebrity Megan Fox influenced Jimmy’s deciding factor. On one of their pod dates, the flight attendant revealed she often gets told she resembles a notable actress. Chelsea said:

“It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don't see it, so don't get excited. I don’t even know if it's Machine Gun Kelly's wife or his fiancée."

While Chelsea did not take Megan Fox’s name herself, Jimmy read between the lines and asked:

"You're saying you look like Megan Fox?"

Chelsea insisted it’s only because of her “light eyes” and “dark hair” that people draw comparisons. But Jimmy appeared quite elated by the remark and immediately asked:

"Can we get married?"

At the same time, the 28-year-old had a good rapport built with Jessica Vestal, who poured her heart into an emotional letter and gifted it to the software sales professional. Jessica expected Jimmy to curve her way, but that wasn’t the case. Since the single mother only bid on her connection with Jimmy, there was no time left for her to develop another connection during the pod dates

When Jimmy broke the news that he was choosing Chelsea, Jessica accused him of leading her on. In a heated exchange, she slammed the 28-year-old Love is Blind season 6 star saying:

“When you see and realise what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You're gonna choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief at what you missed out on.”

Jimmy and Chelsea eventually came face-to-face to get engaged and the foreigner seemed disappointed about the Megan Fox remark. In a confessional of Love is Blind season 6, Jimmy expressed:

“She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

During the honeymoon, Chelsea and Jimmy were at odds multiple times. The flight attendant kept asking the software sales professional to reassure her that he loved her. But the problems took an ugly turn after Chelsea caught Jimmy appreciating fellow cast member AD’s look at a party.

By the end of Love is Blind season 6, episode 6, Chelsea complained about her partner not paying attention and ignoring her. In the upcoming episodes, more drama is likely to befall their lives as Jessica Vestal will join the couple during their honeymoon trip.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind season 6 will be released on February 21, 2024, on Netflix.