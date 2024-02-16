"Jimmy is a scum bag": Love is Blind fans think cast member is "disgusted" by Chelsea

Love is Blind's latest installation, season 6, aired its first six episodes on Netflix on Valentine's Day. The fresh episode batch introduced new singles ready to fall in love "sight unseen."

One of the cast members that fans were introduced to was Jimmy, and he was seen connecting with two women, Jessica and Chelsea, while in the pods. In contrast, his love story with Jessica ended when the former announced she had a ten-year-old daughter.

While Jimmy continued with his relationship with Chelsea and eventually proposed, the cast member was hung up on looks and felt lied to when the two came face to face.

Fans took to social media to react to the first six episodes and slammed Jimmy for his behavior towards his fiancée, Chelsea. One person, @ChrystalAshle13, wrote on X:

"Jimmy is a scum bag."

Love is Blind season 6 will drop new episodes next week on Netflix.

Love is Blind season 6 fans slam Jimmy for being hung up on looks

Expand Tweet

Love is Blind season 6 dropped its first six episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. During the first batch of episodes, fans were introduced to the new cast members who became a part of the social experiment to find love.

One of the cast members of the new season was Jimmy, who formed a connection with Jessica and Chelsea. While Jimmy and Jessica's relationship didn't make it beyond the pods, he got down on one knee and proposed to Chelsea.

During one of their conversations in the episodes, the cast member asked Chelsea to describe what she looked like, and she noted that she resembled Megan Fox due to her big eyes and black hair.

When the two finally met, Jimmy was disappointed and noted that he felt like he had been lied to. While he consistently told Chelsea "looks didn't matter," the cast member seemed taken aback that his fiancée didn't match his expectations.

"She definitely lied to me about how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But you know, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter."

In episode 6, the cast gathered for a group trip where they all met face-to-face. During the party, Jimmy told Chelsea that AD was "really stacked." The cast member tried to improve the "uncomfortable" situation by casually calling Jimmy out.

Jimmy immediately started a conversation with AD and left Chelsea alone. This upset the cast member, who told Amy, another cast member, that it was "odd." Amy tried to reassure Chelsea that Jimmy was into her and that it was evident, but Chelsea's feelings were already hurt.

Love is Blind fans took to social media to chime in on the episodes and slammed Jimmy for his behavior towards Chelsea.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Love is Blind season 6 will drop new episodes next week on Netflix.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE