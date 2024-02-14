"This season's Shake": Love is Blind fans slam season 6 star Clay

Love is Blind, Netflix's long-running dating reality show, returned to screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024. The social experiment, which aims to help singles find love, sight unseen, dropped its first six episodes on the streaming platform, with more to follow next week.

One of the cast members fans were introduced to during the first batch of episodes was 31-year-old Clay. The contestant was quick to connect with AD, and their connection seemed genuine. However, one conversation after the other left fans unimpressed with the male cast member, starting with him emphasizing his potential partner's physical appearance.

Fans took to social media to compare him to a former contestant and slam him. One person, @Oderfullyweird, wrote:

"Oh my be Clay will be this season's Shake."

Love is Blind season 6 will drop more episodes next week on Netflix.

Love is Blind season 6 fans slam Clay in the first batch of episodes

Love is Blind season 6 dropped the first six episodes of the new season on February 14, 2024. During the first batch of episodes, fans were introduced to the complete season 6 cast, including 31-year-old Clay Gravesande, who is an enterprise sales and entrepreneur.

Clay and 32-year-old Amber Desiree, aka AD, quickly connected while in the pods, even though AD was simultaneously pursuing other connections. During their first conversation, the two spoke about their history with dating apps, and Clay told AD he was more of a face-to-face person. He further told her that he was afraid to age and had cats.

Their second date was great as well, although on the third date, which made it to the final cut, things began to change. During a night date, Clay mentioned the importance of physical appearance to AD. Clay told the Love is Blind season 6 cast member that he had a "huge" ego, which was both a pro and a con for him.

He told her he had always known he could get women, but it hadn't always been women he wanted. AD validated his feelings about and Clay told her that he appreciated her. In the same conversation, however, he told her that one of his worst fears was that they fell in love but they never discussed what they looked like.

"It is important to me. Like, love is blind, I get it. Trust me, I get it. I just wanna have that reveal door and, like, you know, be super turned on by my wife, you know?"

That wasn't the only "red flag" fans saw from Clay. Later in the episode, AD opened up about being conflicted between him and Matthew, and the cast member didn't take it well. He got defensive about having competition in the show.

