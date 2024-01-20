Love Is Blind season 6: Meet the cast

Love Is Blind season 6 is set to premiere on February 14, 2024, and anticipation for the upcoming season is now at an all-time high. Ahead of the debut of the latest season of this popular social experiment and dating show on Netflix, fans of Love Is Blind are eager to know more about the singles who will be seeking love inside the pods. The excitement lies in finding out which one of them will fall for the other without a visual aid!

Netflix revealed the new group of Love Is Blind singles on January 17, 2024. The fresh batch of contestants is ready to embark on dates in the pods, get engaged, and potentially get married, all within one month.

The upcoming season's contestants have been gathered from the Charlotte, North Carolina, region.

The official synopsis for this new Netflix show states that deep and instant connections are made by the singles in the upcoming season of the show, setting the stage for an unexpected journey filled with twists, turns, and stunning disclosures. These developments will put every relationship to the test long after the participants leave the pods and transition into real life.

Love Is Blind season 6: Cast

Keep reading to learn more about the full cast of Love Is Blind season 6.

1) Brittany

According to Netflix, Brittany, who is only 25 years old, experiences a sense of maturity beyond her age, leading to frustration with Charlotte's casual dating culture. She works as a senior client partner.

2) Alejandra

Alejandra describes herself as an alpha lady, and she is optimistic about finding her alpha male match in the pods on Love Is Blind. She is a 28-year-old financial consultant, according to the official Netflix bio.

3) Amber Desiree 'AD'

Amber is a 33-year-old real estate broker based in Charlotte. As per her official Netflix bio, she has also wasted too much time on men who weren't ready to commit. Now, she is searching for the kind of love that lasts forever and comes from a spiritual connection.

4) Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a 25-year-old makeup artist. Her Netflix bio states that she was a standout basketball player in high school, scoring thousands of points back in the day. She is six feet tall, but she doesn't think that has necessarily helped her flourish off the court.

5) Amy C

Amy C from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Amy is a 34-year-old director of a PR firm. According to Netflix, Amy has only been in one committed relationship, so she is aware that to meet her soul mate, she will need to push herself on the Netflix show.

6) Sarah Ann

Sarah Ann is 30 years old and works as a customer support manager. She is ready to get the most out of the experience in the pods and wants to kick some negative habits because she hasn't been dating for the past four years.

7) Danette

Danette from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Danette is a 33-year-old flight attendant. As per Netflix, she hopes to establish a solid foundation with her future spouse and showcase her DIY abilities by building a stunning home on top of it.

8) Sunni

At 34 years of age, Sunni is a business analyst. According to Tudum by Netflix, Sunni describes herself as someone who is pretty intuitive, meaning she can read people's emotions easily. She is convinced that she'll be able to tell who the real deal is in the pods.

9) Laura

Laura is a 34-year-old account director who has been looking for love for a long time and has come to the Netflix show in the hopes of finding a true and lasting connection.

10) Jessica

According to Netflix, Jessica works professionally as an executive assistant. She is 29 years old. Jessica's future husband must accept Jessica as well as her daughter, who is the most important person in her life.

11) Danielle

Danielle from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Instagram)

According to Netflix, Danielle, a 30-year-old corporate communications professional, is looking for a man who can keep up with her because most people she meets these days seem intimidated by her career success instead of motivated by it.

12) Chelsea

Chelsea, a 31-year-old woman, manages multiple jobs, working as both a flight attendant and an event planner. As per Netflix, she loves to travel alone and considers independence to be essential in her perfect relationship.

13) Amy

Amy is a 28-year-old e-commerce specialist who feels hopeless about finding love in the world of modern romance. She is more than eager for the Netflix show to shatter her barriers and put her search for her soul mate into high gear.

14) Amber

Amber is 31 years old and works in the medical device sales sector. According to Tudum by Netflix, Amber has learned from past relationships how important trust is to a true partnership.

15) Ashley

Ashley from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Ashley, a 32-year-old registered nurse and health care practitioner, has a certain type of person who treats her badly and whom she can't possibly have enough of, the "pretty boy player," as mentioned in her Netflix bio.

16) Matthew

Matthew from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Matthew is 37 years old and works as a senior financial advisor. Netflix stated that Matthew is looking forward to tackling his problems head-on since he is aware that he has been emotionally reserved in the past.

17) Kenneth

Kenneth from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Instagram)

26-year-old Kenneth holds a position of great responsibility as the principal of a middle school. As per Netflix, Kenneth prioritizes his relationship with God and his family, and he is seeking a companion on the show who shares this belief.

18) Austin

For 27-year-old software sales professional Austin, having frank conversations is essential. When someone doesn't express their feelings clearly when something is upsetting them, it's a deal-breaker for Austin, as per Tudum by Netflix.

19) Jamal

Jamal from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Jamal, who is currently 32 years old, serves as a store director. Jamal's official Netflix bio states that for him, compatibility and dating don't have an instruction manual. If they did, after swiping his way through his twenties, he would have mastered them by now.

20) Jimmy

Jimmy, a 28-year-old software salesperson, hopes to find a woman who shares his ambitions, as he is a first-generation college student on both sides of his family.

21) Vince

Vince from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Instagram)

Vince is a 35-year-old lawyer. According to Tudum by Netflix, in an ideal world, Vince would be happy to settle down with a good Christian girl in the pods who would inevitably become a member of his family.

22) Clay

Clay from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Clay is a 31-year-old with experience in enterprise sales and is currently working as an entrepreneur, according to his official Netflix intro. When it comes to traits he values most in a spouse, Clay prioritizes adaptability over everything else.

23) Nolan

Nolan from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Nolan is a 31-year-old management consultant. As per his Netflix bio, Nolan's ideal companion would possess love, loyalty, faith, friendship, and the ability to tolerate his occasional hour-long disappearances to the golf course.

24) Trevor

Trevor is a 31-year-old project manager. With a wife and three dogs who are like his children, Trevor would like to begin his next chapter in life after finding love on the show, according to Tudum by Netflix.

25) Drake

Drake from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

According to Netflix, 32-year-old Drake's core value as a video producer is appreciating and accepting creativity, thus, he must find a partner who shares this value on the show.

26) Ariel

Ariel from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Ariel is a mortgage broker who is 32 years old as of now. As per Netflix, now that he's settled both professionally and financially, Ariel is looking for love for eternity in Netflix's social experiment and dating show.

27) Jeramey

Jeramey from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Jeramey is a 32-year-old who works in intralogistics. According to Netflix, Jeramey hopes to one day construct a complete life with someone who can match his intensity on both the indoor and outdoor fronts.

28) Deion

Deion is a 27-year-old software salesperson. His Netflix bio reveals that Deion claims an R&B song from the early 2000s would be the soundtrack to his love tale. He's looking for something more than just a physical relationship, and he'd want to duet with the woman of his dreams.

29) Ben

Ben from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Netflix)

At 34 years of age, Ben works as a cloud solutions architect. Netflix disclosed that Ben hopes to find that once-in-a-lifetime chemistry in the pods that will encourage him to let his guard down and open up.

30) Johnny

Johnny from Love Is Blind season 6 (Image via Instagram)

Johnny is a 28-year-old account executive who has looked for the love of his life on blind dates, at grocery shops, and even on dating apps, according to his Netflix bio. However, he's found it difficult to go above a surface-level relationship, so he's coming to Love Is Blind to focus and go beyond.

Love Is Blind season 6 premieres in batches on February 14, 2023, on Netflix.