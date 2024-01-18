3 things to know about Love Is Blind: Sweden star Meira Omar

Meira Omar is one of the singles on Love is Blind: Sweden season 1 that premiered on January 12, 2024, on Netflix. Meira has been one of the few people on the show who have been the main focus of the first four episodes.

The 10-episode season features 32 singles who hope to find true love through a dating experiment. Following the usual Love is Blind format, the cast members will challenge conventional methods of finding a partner.

Throughout each episode of Love is Blind: Sweden, the singles try to find a potential love interest through conversations in pods without seeing each other. The only time they will meet in person is when they get engaged.

Love is Blind: Sweden finale will air on January 26, 2024.

Three interesting things to know about Meira Omar from Love Is Blind: Sweden

The 30-year-old contestant Meira Omar, an internet influencer joined Love Is Blind to find a genuine connection and a loving partner just like everyone else on the show. Having a 113k Instagram following, Meira has already grasped viewers' attention with her strong social media presence.

Meira Omar is a dancer and a singer on YouTube

Meira from Love is Blind: Sweden has a YouTube channel with her own name where she posts cover dance videos. Currently, she has 294k subscribers on her YouTube channel. With videos of her dancing reaching millions of views, Meira's most successful dance video is titled Paani Paani, which has more than 18 million views with 173k likes.

Apart from showcasing her talent as a dancer, Meira Omar is also a singer. Her original single, Dive, which she posted back in September 2020 has managed to attain 443,549 views and 11k likes.

Meira Omar loves to travel

As an Instagram influencer, Meira Omar is fond of sharing parts of her life with her followers. Whether it is her dancing and singing passion or her love for traveling, Meira's public Instagram account is a digital diary where she actively posts updates about her life experiences.

As of 2024, Meira has traveled to Paris, New York, Abu Dhabi, and Morocco. She posts about her vacations, and glam lifestyle giving her followers a sneak peek at her luxurious life.

Meira is an advocate for gender and human rights issues

Meira makes great use of her social media following. She is aware that her voice is heard by thousands of people, and she uses this platform to spread awareness of problems such as the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Moreover, she has also openly spoken about women's rights. In one of her Instagram story highlights she talks about the freedom of Afghani women. Even though Meira was raised in Sweden, her original roots are in Afghanistan, and that is the reason why she speaks so passionately about the liberation of people from her home country.

What was Meira Omar's experience on Love Is Blind: Sweden like?

Meira's presence on Love is Blind: Sweden has captured the hearts of many Love is Blind fans. Her potential love interest Oskar Nordstrand has also been the main focus of the show. Fans understand, nevertheless, that based only on the first few episodes, it is too soon to determine who will end up with whom. Meira is seen weighing her options with Johan and Oskar.

On her Instagram @meiraomar, she posted about her overall experience on the reality TV show. She mentioned that she is grateful for all the support and love she is getting after the first four episodes were released.

However, Meira does mention that Love is Blind: Sweden is heavily edited which is why viewers might not see the right demonstration of her time in the pods.

“So just keep in mind, that the episodes you’ve seen don’t fully represent what our relationship was at that point, they are also in the very beginning of our journey, and there’s soooo much more to come.”

To see more of Meira's journey on Love is Blind: Sweden, stream all episodes on Netflix. Love is Blind: Sweden episodes 5 to 8 will be released on January 19, 2024.