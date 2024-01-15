Due to its unconventional way of searching for love, Love is Blind Season 5 was a massive hit. Based on a social experiment, thereality TV show gave us insights into the lives of the cast members who wish to find true love by challenging physical beauty standards in romantic connections.

With season 6 on its way, previous Love is Blind seasons are back in the spotlight, leaving fans wondering which couples are still together after exchanging 'I dos' at the altar.

Which couples from Love is Blind season 5 are still together?

Love is Blind season 5 ended in October 2023, following the finale, Lydia and Milton, the fan-favorite couple made it to the end.

Lydia and Milton

Milton and Lydia (Images via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Despite their seven-year age gap, Milton and Lydia's romance bloomed the more they got to know each other.

During their time as an engaged couple on Love is Blind season 5, they faced various complications in their relationship, including Lydia's previous relationship with her castmate Uche.

Before Milton and Lydia got married, Milton confessed that he was unsure if it was the right decision. The pair, though, exchanged 'I dos' at the wedding altar and have been happily married ever since.

Stacy and Izzy

Stacy and Izzy (Image via Instagram/@stacyrenae926)

The other couple that made it to the altar on Love is Blind season 5 was Izzy and Stacy.

Even though it looked as if both of them were completely sure of their decision, Stacey explained that she wasn't ready for marriage yet, to which Izzy responded:

“When is ever going to be the right time? That’s what I’m always going to wonder with you.”

After the Love is Blind season 5 ended, the two were still dating. On October 17 they both made it official on Instagram that they were dating. Stacey posted a story captioned:

Flower Mondays from @lafetehtx

She also tagged Izzy in the photo. Izzy did a Q&A on Instagram, where fans asked if he and Stacy were still together:

“Yesss but for god's sake it’s STACY not Stacey or Stacie.”

At the Love is Blind season 5 reunion premiered on October 15, 2023, Stacy and Izzy revealed that they weren't in contact for a year, Izzy hinted on an ongoing romance between him and Johnie.

Johnie and Chris

Johnie and Chris (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Initially, Johnie's choice was Izzy, but after Izzy proposed to Statice, Johnie decided to reconsider a potential romance with Chris, and she changed her mind about getting engaged to Izzy. Chris, though, wasn't ready for an engagement, so the two had to leave the show.

On the Love is Blind season 5 episode 7, Johnie and Chris revealed that they started dating after reconnecting with each other. At the reunion, though, Johnie revealed that Chris was seeing someone else while he was committed to her. Chris explained:

“I didn’t handle the situation as someone would properly. But I did find someone who I now live with, and I love and we’re very happy together, and I’m sorry if that hurts to hear. It was a lot of stress for me, and we went opposite ways.

Earlier, in a September 2023 interview with Today, Chris said:

“When you finally meet somebody that you have that kind of emotional bond with, that you’ve fallen in love with, you don’t just mess that up because of something outside of your control. I did fall in love... Unfortunately, there were some speed bumps that pulled me away from that ending.”

With the 11-episode Love is Blind season 5 coming to an end, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season.

Love is Blind season 6 will premiere on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024. Meanwhile, viewers are binge-watching previous seasons of Love is Blind on Netflix.