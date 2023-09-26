"You dodged a bullet with Johnie": Love is Blind season 5 fans rally behind Chris

Love is Blind season 5 featured the most chaotic cast in the franchise's history. Two love triangles emerged from the first four episodes, both equally shocking and confusing. This led to an uproar of furious fans taking to the internet to share their views on this undeniably wild installment. One of the more complicated relationships was that of Johnie, Izzy, and Chris.

Simply put, Izzy had three women competing for his heart, including Johnie, Stacy, and Lydia. Johnie was exploring connections with Chris and Izzy. She eventually dumped Chris and chose to focus only on Izzy.

Chris was disheartened, considering Johnie was the only one he was pursuing. When the news broke to Izzy, he hit her with a curveball, saying Stacy was his choice. Johnie then went back to Chris to see if he'd give her another chance, and he chose himself, with the fans supporting him. X (formerly Twitter) user @GabwithGwen wrote:

"Chris, sir. You dodged a bullet with Johnie. Appreciate you for standing up for yourself. #LoveIsBlindS5 #loveisblind5 #loveisblind"

Love is Blind fans are on Team Chris

The fifth season of Love is Blind brought together 18 romantics in pursuit of finding their forever person through the experiment. This season, three couples got engaged, and two very messy love triangles emerged. Johnie, Chris, and Izzy landed themselves in the limelight with their confusing dynamics and Johnie's seemingly strategic gameplay in a show that promotes honesty.

Chris became an overnight fan favorite owing to his emotional vulnerability, authentic approach, and willingness to commit. He opened his heart to Johnie, focusing all his efforts on her. Their future looked clear, secure, and enjoyable; they shared many laughs and tears, discussed family board game nights, and Chris even shared his traumatic experience with s*xual assault.

The Love is Blind couple trusted each other enough to at least expect transparency and truth. However, Johnie made some bad moves and even lied to him, leading to their doom.

Johnie was developing romantic feelings for both Izzy and Chris. She was competing with Stacy and Lydia to win over Izzy. Torn between the two, she was overcome with jealousy because of Stacy and Izzy's growing connection.

In an attempt to secure Izzy's heart, Johnie called things off with Chris, who had considered her his number one since day 1, causing him to break down. She then informed Izzy of her decision, and he confessed he felt something stronger for Stacy, dumping Johnie. Johnie then realized the care Chris had for her and tried to hang on to hope, asking him to give her another chance.

Both Chris and Johnie were admired by Love is Blind audiences. But their opinions quickly changed when Johnie frequently told Izzy that Chris was a "safe" and "boring" choice.

Once again, she called him the safe choice but played it off as the ideal way to break her usual pattern. She also tried reassuring him that he was the one she wanted. Chris compared notes with Izzy to learn that she had told them both the opposite story, telling Izzy she wanted to try dating a risk-taker like him for the first time.

Chris didn't buy into her tactics and went into his last date with her in the Love is Blind pods with a clear decision in mind. He told Johnie that he was only looking for someone to be sure of him, which she had failed to show him. He confessed that he pictured them leaving as an engaged couple. He wanted to stop picking the wrong people and, eventually, chose himself.

"I really need to be selfish today and worry about myself and choose someone who always chooses me," Chris said.

Love is Blind fans took to the internet to express their disappointment in Johnie and support Chris, commending him for his courage.

Love is Blind will drop three more episodes of its most explosive season on September 29, 2023, on Netflix.