Love Is Blind: Sweden - What to expect

Netflix is gearing up to give its hit reality series Love Is Blind a Swedish twist. The new adaptation that has already gone on floors is set to bring together singletons in Sweden who’ve willingly opted for an experimental approach to modern dating to meet their potential partners.

Netflix has announced the Swedish version of the dating reality show will premiere on the OTT giant on January 12, 2024.

Following the show’s format, over 30 singles will begin the upcoming 10-episode show. They’ll interact with their potential partners without knowing the other person’s physical appearance. The singletons first choose to propose to their chosen partner on the show, and only then are they allowed to meet them for the first time.

Since the path of choosing love mates is quite unconventional on Love is Blind, the show has now become a fan favorite.

Love Is Blind: Sweden release date

In a press release announced on December 7, Netflix revealed the new episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden will air every Friday from January 12, 2024 onwards. The 10-episode show is divided into four segments.

The first batch of singletons will be introduced in the first four episodes, followed by the next batch in another four. The third segment features the wedding details, which will be followed by a reunion segment.

The romantic journey of Love Is Blind: Sweden is scheduled as listed below:

Batch 1: January 12, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 2: January 19, 2024 (4 episodes)

Batch 3: January 26, 2024 (the weddings)

Batch 4: To be Announced (Reunion)

Who are the singletons on Love Is Blind: Sweden?

A total of 32 singles from Sweden are announced to have participated in the upcoming dating reality TV show. Though all of them belong to different walks of life, they share a common goal of finding a partner who loves them for their inner personalities rather than what they look like.

The singletons also get to choose if they want to continue seeing their chosen mates even after the completion of the show. Check out the singles from Love Is Blind: Sweden here:

Adde - 33, VP - Security Company

Alexandra - 33, General Secretary

Amanda - 34, Economist

Andrea - 36, Gym Studio Owner

Andreas - 39, Firefighter

Catja - 32, HR Specialist

Christofer - 34, Self-employed

Daniel - 38, Entrepreneur

Emilia - 34, Business Manager - Telecommunications

Huda - 30, Assistant Nurse

Isabelle - 27, Assistant Nurse, Personal Assistant

Jimmy - 34, Self-employed

Johan - 34, Salesman

Johannes - 32, Project Manager

Karolina - 32, Payroll Controller

Kimia - 34, Cosmetic Nurse

Krisse-Ly - 30, Interior Stylist, Sales Assistant

Leila - 35, Recruiter

Lucas - 30, Operative Manager - Energy Production

Markus - 29, Training Instruction Consultant

Meira - 30, Economist

Milan - 28, Car Salesman

Mohamed - 32, Personal Trainer

Mow - 43, Recruitment Consultant

Nea - 36, Chief Advisor

Nina - 31, Destination Manager, Artist

Oskar - 32, Financial Advisor

Rasmus - 32, Self-employed

Sami - 29, Social Secretary

Sandra - 36, Yoga Teacher, Artist

Sergio - 38, Soccer Coach, DJ

Victoria - 36, Resource Educator

What is Love Is Blind: Sweden all about?

The format of the reality show entails all the singletons going through a blind selection of their potential partners. For four weeks, they get to move in together with their date and plan out their wedding. The time frame also allows each couple to spend quality time with one another to develop an emotional bond.

The main part of the show is the wedding day. When it arrives, the singletons have full freedom to either marry their blind date or end their bond.

Who is the host of Love is Blind: Sweden?

Jessica Almenas, a Swedish television presenter and reporter of the Biggest Loser and Superstars fame, has been recruited to host the show. She said the following in a Netflix press release:

“I am so excited to be a part of this fascinating and completely unique experiment. I have been a big Love is Blind fan ever since the first season aired in the US. It feels fantastic that I now have the opportunity to host the Swedish version and be there to support our brave participants. For a hopeless romantic like me, it's a dream job."

Notably, the original US version of the show, produced by Kinetic Content, which premiered on Netflix back in 2020, was an instant global hit. The fifth season of the show surfaced on the OTT platform in 2023. Before the Swedish version, Love Is Blind had also been adapted in Brazil and Japan.