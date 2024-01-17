Are Love is Blind couple Chelsea and Kwame still together?

One year into their marriage, Love is Blind couple Chelsea and Kwame are still going strong together. The couple has debunked the apprehensions critics felt about their marriage not working. They live in Portland together, according to ScreenRant. The happily married couple enjoy a happy and active lifestyle together, going on vacations and even spending their holidays on a yacht.

Chelsea made it apparent that she wanted Kwame to relocate from Portland to Seattle when they first appeared in season 4 of Love is Blind. Chelsea, a pediatric speech-language pathologist, could not work remotely, while Kwame, a sales development manager, could.

Kwame and his wife currently reside in Portland. Thus, he was spared from having to give up their home. The pair announced the get-together, demonstrating that Chelsea was not the controlling spouse suggested by the editing. Tiffany and Brett, who also decided to relocate to Portland after getting married, join Chelsea and Kwame.

A look into Chelsea and Kwame's relationship on Love is Blind

According to Netflix, Chelsea, a thirty-one-year-old speech-language pathologist, was looking for a 'charismatic, charming momma's boy' and hoped to be married on the show. Netflix also reported that Kwame, a thirty-three-year-old sales development manager and former football player, was looking for a companion who would be able to match his energy. Kwame also confessed to Netflix about having a tough time finding compatibility.

It goes without saying that after meeting in the pods, the couple clicked. Though Kwame initially set his sights on other girls, Chelsea was adamant about him. They eventually decided to live together in the pods for eternity without seeing each other's faces. Chelsea was at least familiar with Kwame's full name, indicating a deeper level of connection.

Love is Blind fans gloated over Chelsea and Kwame, so infatuated with each other in Mexico. Until Kwame's mother entered the picture, the two appeared to be getting along rather well as they returned to the real world.

Chelsea worried that Kwame would back out at the last minute because he and his mother were very close. Her fears were reinforced by the fact that Kwame's mother disapproved of the love experiment.

Nevertheless, Chelsea and Kwame happily said yes to each other at the altar, to a standing ovation from the audience despite some family drama, and they then shared a passionate kiss.

What is Love is Blind couple Chelsea and Kwame doing now?

Love is Blind star Kwame has declared his affection for Chelsea since the fourth season of Love is Blind premiered. The rumors that Kwame was still in love with Micah and that Chelsea was pressuring him into marriage were a source of embarrassment for the pair, and they did their best to refute the claims.

However, they clarified that very little of their tale was featured on Netflix and that they are content with each other. The two have moved in together and are avid sports fans, going to the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks games, among others.

Chelsea's beloved puppy has Kwame completely as her dog dad, and pink—Chelsea's favorite color—dominates their new home. Having increased their travel mileage since getting married, Chelsea and Kwame just returned from a cruise together.

Following the premiere of their romance in Love is Blind season four, Kwame and Chelsea received much attention on social media platforms. Currently, Kwame has roughly 400K Instagram followers, while Chelsea has about 518K.