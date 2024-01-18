Love Is Blind season 6: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

It's been a while since Love is Blind season 5 concluded in October 2023, and even though the season 6 premiere is confirmed to be on Valentine's Day, fans of the show can't wait to get in on the small details of the show already. They might want the contestants' Instagram accounts in the upcoming season to get to know them better before they see them on the show.

All 30 eligible singles from Love is Blind season 6 hail from Charlotte, North Carolina, this season and are to be hosted by Nick and Vannesa Lachey, who will keep things harmonious and counsel the couples to better their relationships in this experimental reality show.

Where to follow the Love is Blind season 6 cast on Instagram?

Because they say ladies first, here are all the Instagram accounts of the female participants in the show and their bios from Netflix.com.

1) Brittany Mills (@brittanymills123)

Brittany is 25 and works as a senior client partner. Her bio says she can't compromise on Christianity and dental hygiene.

On her Instagram, Brittany can be seen socializing with her friends, posting aesthetic pictures of her travels, and taking her dog on her trips.

2) Alejandra Toro (@_alejthegreat)

Alejandra is a 28-year-old who works as a financial consultant. True love is a non-negotiable for her, and she doesn't like it if the guy doesn't close the toilet after flushing.

On her Instagram, Alejandra can be seen posing for pictures in different outfits and visiting pristine beaches.

3) Amber Desiree (@amberdesiree)

Amber is 33 years old and works as a real estate broker. On Love is Blind, she wants a guy who can handle her tendency to be pushy at times and the one who is kind and empathetic.

Amber's Instagram bio says she's a mental health advisor besides being a realtor. Her posts often show the properties she's dealing with and clips of her training at the gym.

4)Mackenzie Tenold (@_mackjo)

Mackenzie is a 25-year-old makeup artist who is a former athlete. She stands at the height of 6 feet, and because of that, she hasn't been too successful in her dating life.

Mackenzie's Instagram shows her love for travel and leisure, and she's seen drinking cocktails at fine locations. She also likes promoting her makeup on the page.

5) Amy Cai (@amy__cai)

Amy C is 34 years old and works as a PR Director. In Love is Blind, Amy stresses her need to have someone who pushes her to be a better person every day, someone she can be vulnerable. Like Mackenzie, Amy is also looking for someone open to having children.

Although private, she has an Instagram; fans can always send her follow requests in hopes of getting lucky. Her handle is @amy__cai.

Amy Cai's Instagram (Image via Instagram/@amy__cai)

6) Sarah Ann (@sarah_ann411)

At 30, Sarah is a customer support manager. On Love is Blind, she is looking for a thoughtful yet funny guy. She isn't hesitant about the experiment because she hasn't dated in four years and now wants to go all-in.

Sarah's Instagram makes her look like an adventurer because most posts are outdoors and feature her dressing up for Halloween, snowboarding, and attending basketball matches.

7) Danette (@dcoombsss)

Danette is 33 and works as a flight attendant. On Love is Blind, she is looking for someone with a strong foundation and someone with whom she can build a house, showing off her DIY skills.

Danette's Instagram bio, which says "Catch me if you can" with plane emojis and posts from several countries, indicates that she's an avid traveler. She has traveled to countries like Switzerland and the Caribbean.

8) Sunni Haralalka (@sunitagabrielle)

Sunni is 34 and a business analyst. She says she hasn't always given love to the right people, so on Love is Blind, she's hoping to find someone who is the gem she deserves.

Sunni's Instagram suggests she loves traveling, with highlights from places like Mykonos, the Dominican Republic, and Honolulu.

9) Laura Dadisman (@looobear)

Laura is 34 years old and an account director. She is looking for someone who is sure of themselves and knows exactly where they're going.

Laura's Instagram bio says, "Just a sleepy girl with a busy life," her posts suggest that she's a social person with several pictures featuring her friends and family.

10) Jessica Vestal (@jess.ves)

Jessica is 29 and works as an executive assistant. She is looking for someone with a good sense of humor and someone she can open up to. She has a daughter from a previous relationship and says that if her partner is unwilling to accept her daughter.

Her Instagram bio proudly says "Autumn's mom," and her feed shows several pictures of her with her daughter.

11) Danielle Dione (@danielledionee)

Danielle is 30 and works in corporate comms. She is also a part of the Army Reserves. She is looking for a man who brings masculine energy and emotional maturity.

Danielle's profile suggests that she likes frequenting restaurants and bars. She also has a sharp sense of fashion, which she likes presenting on her feed.

12) Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)

Chelsea is 30 years old and works as a flight attendant and an event planner. She is looking for someone who supports her love for solo travel but can also tag along with her occasionally.

Her Instagram bio says that she owns Rugged and Radiant Events. It also features a link that takes viewers to a podcast and Rugged and Radiant Events website. She is often seen traveling with her friends, drinking, or posing before scenic places.

13) Amy Tiffany (@amytiffany)

Amy is 28 years old and an e-commerce specialist. She talks about her attraction towards the "creative types" and seeks someone to collaborate with her and share her passions.

Amy also comes off as an avid traveler with posts from countries like France, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

14) Amber Grant (@grantav)

Amber Grant is 31 years old and works as a medical device salesperson. A deal breaker for her would be someone who has cheated in the past, as trust is crucial for her.

Amber is often seen on her Instagram enjoying and going out with her friends. Her love for children is also apparent through her feed, as she's seen posing with babies.

15) Ashley Wala (@awala24)

Ashley is 30 years old and works as a nurse. On Love is Blind, she is looking for men who uplift her and someone who has a sparkling smile.

From her Instagram, Ashley seems like a traveler like many of her contemporaries. She has visited countries like Peru and Cancun and likes posting scenic locations from wherever she goes. She also has several posts with her friends and family.

Now, for the 15 male contestants on Love is Blind season 5, there is,

1)Matthew Duliba (@15mduliba)

Matthew is 37 years old and works as a senior financial advisor. He feels he hasn't been open enough in his past relationships, so he is looking for someone he can easily talk to.

From the small amount of posts Matthew has, he comes off as a social person because of his pictures with his friends and relatives. His feed also has pictures of dogs, telling of his love for dogs.

2) Kenneth Gorham (@watch_kenn)

Kenneth is 26 years old and works as a middle school principal. On Love is Blind, he seeks someone who puts God and their family at the forefront just like him.”

Kenneth has several pictures of the school he works in as a principal, showing his dedication to his profession.

3) Austin Borders (@austininthewild_)

Austin is 27 years old and works as a software salesperson. In Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who can openly communicate their feelings, and a lack thereof is a dealbreaker for him.

Austin is social, with most of his posts with friends and family. He likes participating in adventure sports like grappling, wrestling, and running a marathon. His Instagram also has posts of his collection of exotic-looking guitars.

4) Jamal Stewart (@jentlemanbrand)

Jamal is a 32-year-old store director. On Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who follows Christianity and is family-oriented so that they can blend with his Jamaican and Liberian family.

Jamal has posted being thankful for the "Best Clothing Store in Charlotte" award that his clothing store bagged. His feed also reveals that he will have his television debut alongside his sister, who will feature on the Tamron Hall Show for her design talents.

5) Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

Jimmy is 28 and a software associate. He wants someone as ambitious as him and someone who can push him.

Jimmy's Instagram features him attending baseball matches and past pictures of him representing his school, Randleman, in sports. He also has many friends, and he likes hanging out with them.

6) Vince Doa (@vincedoa)

Vince is 35 and a lawyer. He is looking for someone who believes in Christianity and is attracted to "tomboy" looking girls.

Vince's Instagram has pictures of him hanging out with his friends and family. He also has several photos of his dog.

7) Clay Gravesande (@grave_sande)

Clay is 31 and works as an enterprise salesperson apart from being an entrepreneur. In Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who is hygienic. He also talks about his awareness of himself as he admits to having a huge ego that can annoy his future wife.

Clay's Instagram bio takes viewers to his water rentals page, where he rents jet skis and boats. He also likes going to see soccer games and hanging out with friends.

8) Nolan McNulty (@nulty9)

Nolan is 31 and is a management consultant. He is looking for someone full of love, loyalty, and friendship who is okay with him disappearing to the golf course for hours.

From his Instagram, Nulty's love for his dog and his love for babies becomes apparent. He also likes playing the guitar and can also be seen playing golf.

9) Trevor Sova (@itstrevorsova)

Trevor is a project manager at the age of 31. In Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who is as driven and has goals as he is.

Trevor's Instagram bio says "Fitness Enthusiast," his feed reflects the same because it is full of clips of him training at the gym. He also loves his two dogs.

10) Drake (@drake.m.c)

Drake is 32 and a video producer. On Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who appreciates creativity as that is his personality.

Drake's Instagram says he lives between Charlotte and Miami. He seems to be a social person from his feed because it has plenty of photos of him with his friends and family.

11) Ariel Gomerez (@arielgomerez)

Ariel is a 32-year-old mortgage broker. In Love is Blind, he hopes to find someone hardworking, easy-going, and funny. Someone tolerant of his jokes.

His Instagram bio says "Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator," giving insights into the nature of his work. Some posts in the feed show him enjoying himself with his family, while others are of him aesthetically posing for pictures. His Instagram highlights have several photos of his dog Gordo.

12) Jeramy Lutinski (@lutinskij)

Jeramy is 32 and works for intralogistics. In Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who can match his daily physical activity routine. He also states that he wants an authentic soul connection.

Jeramy's Instagram shows his interest in watersports as he's seen enjoying a jet ski or drinking beer while surfing.

13) Deion (@deiondp)

Deion, at 27, works as a software salesperson. In Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who finishes his sentences and is connected to him beyond the physical connection.

Deion's Instagram bio says he's an "Open Format DJ," and his wall features many posts of him playing at a DJ booth. His past posts have pictures from his time at the college and his role in social campaigns.

14) Benjamin Vanhouten (@benjamin.vanhouten)

Ben is 34 and is a cloud solutions architect. In Love is Blind, he seeks someone to push him to open up and let his guard down.

Benjamin comes off as a sucker for scenic views. Most posts from his Instagram wall have pictures of beautiful views he likes chasing. His gram also has pictures of his dog.

15) Johnny McIntyre (@johnny__mcintyre)

Johnny is 28 and an account executive. In Love is Blind, he is looking for someone who is beyond the surface level and has depth. He also expects his partner to join him on the slopes, as he likes snowboarding almost every weekend.

Johnny comes off as an adventurer in his Instagram posts. He is seen flying a plane, hiking, and snowboarding. He also likes hanging out with his friends and family and exploring new places. Now, the fans can see if these contestants make the list of couples of Love is Blind that are still together.

Love is Blind was quick to garner popularity because of its unique experimental nature and the counseling of its judges, Nick and Vanessa Lachey. It follows contestants who are there to find their forever love as they get engaged to their partners without seeing them.

They spend weeks together before the final Decision Day, where they must choose whether to continue their relationship or let it go.

Love is Blind USA season 6 is expected to come out on February 14.