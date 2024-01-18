How did Danielle and Nick from Love is Blind meet? Relationship timeline explored

Love blossomed in an unconventional setting for Danielle and Nick, who discovered a deep connection through a social experiment featured on Netflix.

Finding each other in the captivating world of Netflix's reality show Love Is Blind, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were the standout couple of season 2. Swiftly forming a strong bond, they made history as the first engaged couple of the season. The culmination of their love story took place on June 8, 2021, as they exchanged vows in the vibrant city of Chicago.

With Love is Blind returning for its 6th season, here is a quick rundown on the relationship timeline between Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, detailed.

A Detailed Timeline of Danielle and Nick's Relationship

Their First Meeting

Having crossed paths on the widely-watched season 2 of Netflix's hit show, Danielle and Nick's love story unfolded against the backdrop of springtime filming in 2021. The world witnessed their connection when the season aired in early 2022.

The Ultimate Proposal

In a season filled with surprises, Nick Thompson stood out by being the first to take the plunge and propose to his partner on season 2 of the show. Ruhl quoted:

"The fact that I already feel like the luckiest girl in the world, how can I not be attracted to him?"

Arguments and beyond

Amidst the scenic backdrop of a couples' trip to Mexico, tensions flared between Ruhl and Thompson during a heated exchange featured in episode six of the show.

The dispute ignited when Ruhl fell ill with food poisoning, prompting Thompson to venture out for drinks with other couples. Upon his return, a fiery argument ensued, with Thompson characterizing Ruhl's emotional outburst as toxic.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson tie the knot

June 8, 2021, marked the day when Danielle and Nick exchanged vows and officially became life partners. Ruhl expressed:

"This is the last thing I thought would happen. It happened. We love each other and we care more about each other than we could ever express to anyone."

February 11, 2022, was when Love is Blind season 2 aired on Netflix and after a month of its release, Thompson took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt series of photos with Ruhl and reflecting on his experience on the show.

Post Wedding Shenanigans

Navigating the transition to married life beyond the confines of the show, Danielle and Nick revealed to PEOPLE in June 2023 that they are actively engaged in continuous growth and discovery. They emphasized the importance of ongoing couples counseling sessions, highlighting their commitment to learning more about each other every day.

Thompson celebrated their first anniversary with a sweet Instagram post on June 9, 2022.

The saddening divorce of Ruhl and Thompson

A little over a year into their marriage journey, Danielle and Nick initiated divorce proceedings, filing the necessary documents at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, as revealed by court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Following their divorce filing in August 2022, both Ruhl and Thompson opted to share individual statements on their respective social media platforms. They said:

"It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. I'll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said — choose yourself."

Nick expressed:

"I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had."

Post Divorce Shenanigans

Ruhl clarified the divorce wasn't due to a specific reason, but a mutual decision to part ways. She denied any fabrication for the show. Thompson, not on speaking terms with Ruhl, cited mental health as the reason, for establishing a boundary for healing.

In an interview with E! News, Ruhl asserted that Thompson hasn't taken any accountability for their marriage's end. She expressed concern that he consistently places blame on her in interviews, emphasizing that this pattern existed throughout their entire relationship.

Almost a year post-divorce filing, Danielle and Nick were seen rekindling their connection. The news surfaced on Ruhl's Instagram Story, featuring a cozy photo of the duo with a casual caption: 'Sup'.

Danielle and Nick's bond seemed to be strengthening as Ruhl appeared on Thompson's special. In their conversation, the former couple disclosed that May 7, the day they shared a cozy selfie on Ruhl's Instagram Story, was the first instance of a legit conversation they'd had since September 2022.

While it isn't official that Danielle and Nick are together, it sure seems that they are now more than cordial and enjoy each other company time and again. Thompson keeps himself occupied with his podcast while Ruhl isn't very active when it comes to her Instagram post. She does time and again post stories on her account.

The new season of Love is Blind is all set to air on February 14, 2024, Wednesday. It will premiere on Netflix at 12 am/PT and 3 am/ET. Tune in to watch love take over yet again.