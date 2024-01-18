Love is Blind Brazil season 3 cast: Where are they now?

Love is Blind quickly became a popular show in the USA after its inception in February 2020. Since then, the show has now been adapted in several different countries, including Brazil. Season 3 of Love is Blind Brazil was its last season, which saw its end in July 2023.

Since its end, fans have been wondering what their favorite stars from the show are up to and if the couples that got married on the show remain married.

Love is Blind Brazil has also gained popularity, much like its US counterpart, since its premiere in October 2021. Love is Blind Brazil has remarkable success rates when it comes to couples who got married on the show but mediocre rates for couples who kept their marriages intact. Out of 6 Love is Blind Brazil season 3 couples, five decided to marry on the show, while only two remained married.

Where are Love is Blind Brazil season 3 contestants now?

1) Ágata Moura and Renan Justino

Agata and Renan's chemistry from the beginning of Love is Blind made fans almost certain about the outcome of their relationship. They decided to marry at the show's end and recently renewed their vows. Renan works as a physiotherapist in Sao Paulo, Brazil, while Ágata works for Contact2Sale as a Digital Marketing Analyst.

2) Maria Carolina Caporusso and Menandro Russa

Maria and Menandro are the second couple to remain married long after the 3rd season of Love is Blind Brazil has ended. Their journey on the show was slightly tumultuous, but they decided to embrace each other's flaws as they said yes on decision day. Maria also is a loving stepmother to Menandro Russa's daughter.

Maria remains a businesswoman. Her Instagram has a WhatsApp link to her custom bag business. Menandro also runs a business where he manufactures inks, hydraulics, and electrical equipment.

3) Bianca Sessa and Jarbas Andrade

The couple said yes to marrying each other on the decision and stayed married until Bianca announced their separation recently on January 17, 2024. Each of them had one kid from a previous marriage, and they were happily parenting the two. Still, the couple was clearly having problems and they were seeking professional help to strengthen their marriage.

Jarbas is a writer and content creator apart from being a businessman, while Bianca has been a nutritionist since before she came to the show and now has a podcast whose link can be found on her Instagram.

4) Daniella Silva and Daniel Manzoni

Everyone's favorite on the show's season 3 was the couple who shared the same name. The couple's marriage lasted exactly a year before they separated in October 2023.

Since their appearance on the show, Daniella and Daniel have been endorsing several brands on social media.

Daniella has been sharing health and lifestyle tips with her followers, while Daniel has been in the domain of house decorations and lighting tips.

5) Karen Balcic and Valmire Reis

Even though Karen and Valmire decided to say yes on their decision day to Love Is Blind, their marriage was very short-lived as the couple separated weeks after their wedding. On the reunion episode of season 3, Karen stated that Valmire had asked her to move out of his house only three days after she moved into his apartment.

Karen is a lawyer based out of Sao Paulo who also does podcasts now. Her Instagram bio has a link to her podcasts. Meanwhile, Valmire works in a corporate setting as a sales manager.

6) Italo Antonelli

After separating from Valmire, Karen Balcic started dating Italo Antonelli from season 3. Italo even proposed to Karen in the reunion episode where she disclosed her separation from Valmire. She said yes to the marriage but broke up the very next day because she found pictures of Italo cheating on her. From his Instagram, Italo looks like an avid traveler and is also seen on a podcast.

Some of these couples may or may not be together but they are certainly doing great in their respective careers. The couples who are together are an inspiration for the upcoming contestants who join the franchise. There's great news for the avid fans of the franchise because Love is Blind USA season 6 is all set to release on February 14.