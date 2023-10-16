Love is Blind season 5 reunion recap: Couples still together, breakups, and more

Love is Blind has officially packed up its most chaotic installment thus far with the release of the reunion episode, in which the season 5 cast aired dirty laundry, shared heartwarming news, and announced their current relationship statuses.

The franchise usually sees about three to four pairs making it to the altar, but this time, only two did, and just Milton and Lydia said, "I do." While Lydia's complicated love triangle with Uche and Aaliyah made for good content, the final episode would be five minutes long if the reunion only featured one couple.

Since the season delivered love triangles in abundance, including Stacy and Izzy, who made it to the altar but didn't get married, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey brought back their nemesis, Johnie, for the reunion. The cast featured in the episode included still-married Lydia and Milton, still-broken-up Stacy and Izzy, surprisingly split Johnie and Chris, and Aaliyah, happily committed to someone outside the experiment.

Only one successful pod romance, apologies are extended, and more drama ensues: Love is Blind reunion

Love is Blind season 5 aired episode 11, aka the reunion, on October 15, and it was heartbreaking in more ways for the couples and fans than it was reassuring. Not many came bearing good news; fights broke out, and couples broke up.

Lydia and Milton are still happily married a year and a half later. Milton started leaving work when the sun was out so he could spend quality time with Lydia. The Love is Blind couple also played a montage of their married life, and against everyone's expectations, they made it through and are absolutely in love. Props to them!

Milton and Lydia took a trip to Puerto Rico after filming and had another wedding ceremony there. Lydia also mentioned how her emotional side had rubbed off on Milton's family, who were now very accepting of her. She joked about how she frequently calls Milton's mother to gossip about her son. When asked what long-term plans they had, Milton wittily responded, being the nerd everybody loves.

"You should see our 401(k)." - Milton

Later, Aaliyah made an appearance, and Nick and Vanessa informed the Love is Blind cast that while an invitation was extended to Uche, he chose to decline it. Aaliyah expressed her hurt toward Lydia, for which Lydia apologized.

It was finally clarified that Uche and Lydia only became aware of each other's casting on the show when the list was released. The producers told them to keep it under wraps until they found a genuine connection. This worked out well for Lydia, considering she found Milton. In Aaliyah's case, however, she claimed she was robbed of the experience.

"I feel like I came here to have the genuine Love is Blind experience, and I didn't get that." - Aaliyah

Aaliyah confessed that Uche and she had tried to work on things after they left Love is Blind. While she expected to reconnect with "pod Uche," she got "BBQ Uche," who was condescending and mean towards her. She claimed that he told her she wasn't "his type."

All the cast members then discussed that none of them really kept in touch with him after filming.

Johnie and Chris appeared too. When they were last seen together at the BBQ in Houston, they shared with the group that they were in a relationship. At the reunion, they confirmed that they had split. After BBQ night, Chris left for a wedding "out of state" and ghosted Johnie for two weeks. Following this, she discovered from a friend that Chris was seeing another woman before even breaking up with her.

"He left and I didn't see him... and the next week I didn't see him, and then I found out the following weekend that Chris was seeing someone else... And yeah, I never saw him again." - Johnie

Chris admitted to it and then said the woman he cheated with is his current girlfriend, and he "wouldn't change it for anything." Johnie said she's been in another relationship for a year and is content.

The conversation quickly turned into the shade thrown between Stacy and Johnie throughout the Love is Blind season. Izzy apologized to Johnie about his delivery during the group get-together, but Stacy remained steadfast in her dislike for Johnie.

It was also revealed that soon after Stacy had said no and Chris had cheated on Johnie, the Love is Blind cast met at a bar where Johnie and Izzy had an hour-long conversation to see if there was a way of working things out again since they were both single. Chris was at the bar when this talk was taking place, and Stacy was around too, but they didn't continue pursuing each other.

Stacy and Izzy also shared that they tried to give it another shot, but Izzy was unwilling to start from scratch.

Finally, Taylor and JP joined the group, and as expected, they never made up after filming. JP brought up Taylor's makeup yet again, and they all went their ways.

Love is Blind season 5 has been a treat for the audience, although it did stray away from the initial innocent conception of the experiment.

Every episode of the season, including the reunion, and all of the franchise's spinoffs are available to stream on Netflix.