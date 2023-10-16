"The undercover villain": Love is Blind season 5 fans furious with Chris' reunion cheating confession

Love is Blind, love is messy, and unlike before, in season 5, love is also colored by infidelity. The wildly popular dating show on Netflix has caused uncontrollable chaos in the house and outside. Love is Blind closed the curtains on its latest installment with the release of an hour-long reunion on October 15, 2023. While a lot of the episode was calmer in comparison to the havoc throughout the season, some shocking revelations led to heaps of internet chatter for hours after the release.

An unexpected confession completely blindsided viewers, making them term the only cast member they'd rallied behind in season 5 as the "villain." Chris suffered what seemed like a massive heartbreak with Johnie, but to everyone's surprise, they claimed in a group gathering that they were dating. In the reunion episode, they then confirmed that Chris had, in fact, cheated on and ghosted Johnie after that.

Love is Blind reunion: Chris' cheating confession flips fan opinions

Love is Blind season 5 has undoubtedly got the fans talking the most but for all the wrong reasons. The revealing reunion episode was filmed a year after the rest of the installment and was aired on October 15. Among the couples that featured were Johnie and Chris, who, as last seen by the audience during the Houston party, were in a relationship.

Viewers were relentlessly rallying behind Chris and slamming Johnie in the first 10 episodes since they witnessed the couple's journey in the pods, where Johnie was playing with Chris' emotions. The reunion, however, completely switched their opinions, spelling combustion for Chris.

First, they confirmed they were not romantically involved with each other any longer and hadn't been for a year. When asked about the reason behind their split, Chris tried to make it sound like just another breakup, the "it was just not meant to be" type.

"Doesn't always end in a fairy tale, and it just didn't work out the way one would want." - Chris said.

When Johnie was asked the same question, she cited Chris' ghosting and cheating. Johnie stated that the night of the Houston party in Love is Blind was her birthday weekend, and she couldn't have a special day with Chris since he had to attend a wedding. She never heard from him after that.

"He left and I didn't see him... and the next week I didn't see him, and then I found out the following weekend that Chris was seeing someone else... And yeah, I never saw him again."

The Love is Blind man had not only ghosted his then-girlfriend; she also revealed that he'd been unfaithful, and she heard about it from a friend. He had knowingly started a romantic relationship with another person while still committed to Johnie. Chris agreed to the statement too, stating he could have tackled it better, but cheating found him someone he loves, so he "wouldn't change that for anything."

When asked by Nick why he defended Johnie "vigorously" in the party episode, Chris said it was something he always did for the people he loves. This sparked a question in Vanessa, and she shot back, asking if he would also "cheat" on the people he loves. While he showed a hint of remorse, his response to Vanessa shocked hosts and cast alike.

"Apparently yes. Um, it's terrible." - Chris said

It also kicked off an internet frenzy, fueled by the fans' fury and disbelief.

Looking back at Chris and Johnie's pod past: Love is Blind season 5

Let's briefly set some background context as to why this has fans fuming. Johnie and Chris formed a connection in the pods. Chris was only exploring his relationship with Johnie, while she was also building a foundation with Izzy. Midway through the experiment, Johnie realized she was competing with Stacy for Izzy's heart, and in an attempt to claim Izzy, she dumped Chris.

Chris was heartbroken and even had a meltdown as a result. But when she told Izzy about her decision, he told her he was picking Stacy. In a panic, since she was now without a partner, Johnie went to try and win Chris back. He chose himself, which was something the fans applauded. Both Johnie and Chris left the Love is Blind pods single.

However, shortly after, at a party in Texas, they announced to the cast that they were in a relationship. When Izzy and Stacy were cornering Johnie, Chris defended her. Although it seemed like rainbows and sunshine, that was the fateful night that spelled trouble in paradise. After that, they only saw each other at the Love is Blind reunion.

Season 5 packed unfathomable heat, and although it has ended, it will likely be the most memorable of them all. All the episodes, including the reunion of the most controversial and explosive season of Love is Blind, are now available to stream on Netflix.