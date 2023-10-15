Will there be a Love is Blind season 5 episode 11? Explained

Love is Blind season 5 delivered drama in abundance with its latest installment. The show featured 28 romantics looking for love and went on to follow the lives of three couples, two of whom made it to the altar.

As with each season, fans were expecting episode 11 to release soon but were unable to find the same in the schedule. Fortunately, viewers will not be disappointed as the reunion episode, set to air on October 15, is, in fact, episode 11.

Unlike season 4, this reunion will be pre-recorded but will most definitely come with major developments.

Love is Blind 5 episode 11 will feature Lydia, Aaliyah, Johnie, and others

Ardent viewers of Love is Blind go into every season expecting one more episode after the finale and were left shocked as the season 5 schedule did not feature episode 11.

However, it is important to note that Love is Blind season 5 episode 11 does exist and is set to release on October 15. Episode 11, also called the reunion episode, will serve the freshest updates about the cast, revealing which couples are still together and if any of them have been exploring past flames.

Love is Blind season 5 had a record amount of drama, love triangles, and complications. Netflix has announced the names of individuals who will be featured in episode 11 and also dropped a trailer, hinting at what fans can expect from the reunion.

The upcoming episode is set to feature Lydia, Aaliyah, Johnie, Stacy, Taylor, Chris, Izzy, Uche, and JP.

Love is Blind season 5 recap

The latest season of the show saw Lydia exploring connections with Izzy and Milton. She was heartbroken when Izzy broke things off with her early on. She then pursued things more seriously with Milton, and they connected over their shared love for geology and science.

Later in the season, Lydia confessed to Milton that she had a past with Uche, another single on the show. This threw a wrench in their relationship, but they soon reconciled.

Milton then went on to propose and the duo became the only Love is Blind couple that said yes at the altar.

Izzy created bonds with Lydia, Stacy, and Johnie in the pods. Lydia was the first one he let down, followed by Johnie. However, with Johnie, he was more deeply connected, making the split harder on them both and also making Johnie lash out, speaking ill of Stacy. Stacy was his final choice and the duo ended up getting engaged.

Once the Love is Blind couple started living together, finances became a point of concern, and the lack of time to make permanent plans made Stacy say no to Izzy at the altar.

During the show, Izzy was Johnie's first priority while she also explored a connection with Chris. She then cut things off with Chris and told Izzy about the same. However, Izzy chose Stacy, which hurt Johnie. Following this she went back to Chris, who also rejected her.

At a group gathering outside the pods, Chris and Johnie announced that they were dating each other. They will both be seen in episode 11, and things will most likely hit the fan since all the members of the show will be present.

Taylor and JP established a formidable connection in the pods and prioritized only each other. The duo got engaged and soon took off to Mexico. That's where they split up after JP stated that he couldn't handle the fact that Taylor had worn makeup during their first meeting, calling her "fake." They will appear at the reunion too, and fans are eager to see what they will bring to the table.

Drawing the curtains on Love is Blind season 5 will be episode 11, or the reunion, which will air on October 15 at 8 pm ET on Netflix.