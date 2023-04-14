"So not happy": Love is Blind fans shocked as Kwame marries Chelsea

Love is Blind season 4 finale was released by Netflix on Friday, April 14 at 03:01 am ET. The episode featured four couples from the show announcing their final decision on whether to get married or leave their partners at the altar. They decided to get engaged without seeing each other, based solely on their deep emotional connection built by talking through audio-connected pods.

One of the pairs, Kwame and Chelsea, has been through a lot throughout the experiment. Micah was interested in Kwame in the pods, but the latter chose another man. It hurt him, and he decided to pursue Chelsea again, getting engaged in the pods itself.

However, he was seen flirting with Micah during their honeymoon and at Chelsea's birthday party. He confessed that Micah and he had a special bond and was very upset that his traditional mother did not give her blessing for the unconventional marriage between Chelsea and him.

Despite their multiple arguments over the same issues, Kwame said 'I do' to Chelsea, who had agreed to marry him in the previous episode itself. However, he kept laughing after saying yes and was even hesitant to call Chelsea his wife after the ceremony.

Kwame did not even write his vows, claiming he wanted to say authentic things to her during the wedding. He revealed that he had cold feet before the wedding. Love is Blind fans could sense Kwame's uneasiness after agreeing to marry Chelsea and felt that he did so just "to not look like the bad guy on TV."

ronan @Hajerrr_Z Kwame is so not happy, he nervous laughing for 5 mins at his own wedding #LoveIsBlind Kwame is so not happy, he nervous laughing for 5 mins at his own wedding #LoveIsBlind

Love is Blind fans think Kwame wanted to be with Micah

Micah rejected Kwame's proposal in the pods and chose Paul over him. They were still very close after getting engaged to other people and were often seen talking to each other. Love is Blind fans felt that Kwame was very uncomfortable saying yes to Chelsea and was way too energetic with Micah.

Annicia Kendall @Annicia_Leigh Shocked by Kwame... He looked MIGHTY uncomfortable at the altar... kinda think he said yes just to not look like the bad guy on TV .... #LoveIsBlind Shocked by Kwame... He looked MIGHTY uncomfortable at the altar... kinda think he said yes just to not look like the bad guy on TV .... #LoveIsBlind

Sonya @heyitssonya01 Did NOT think Kwame was going to say yes. #LoveIsBlind Did NOT think Kwame was going to say yes. #LoveIsBlind

Rii @_riataylor #LoveisBlind4 Kwame ain’t never give Chelsea half of the energy and excitement he shows when he’s around Micah but okay, carry on. 🥴 #LoveIsBlind Kwame ain’t never give Chelsea half of the energy and excitement he shows when he’s around Micah but okay, carry on. 🥴 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4

The Romance Pod @iasked4romance #LoveisBlind4 #LIB Kwame can SAY yes but I truly don’t see it lasting. Not the way he was in Micah’s face, the man obviously doesn’t try very hard to resist temptation and all her compliments won’t stop that. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind S4 Kwame can SAY yes but I truly don’t see it lasting. Not the way he was in Micah’s face, the man obviously doesn’t try very hard to resist temptation and all her compliments won’t stop that. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LIB #LoveIsBlindS4

#LoveIsBlind Okay so the assessment is: Kwame very clearly did not want to marry Chelsea. Spent the whole show trying to convince himself he was okay not being with Micah- ultimately his morals wouldn't allow him to say no at the altar #LoveIsBlind S4 Okay so the assessment is: Kwame very clearly did not want to marry Chelsea. Spent the whole show trying to convince himself he was okay not being with Micah- ultimately his morals wouldn't allow him to say no at the altar #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4

Pascale @eenerelacsap Kwame doesn't love her, and she didn't get the memo. #LoveIsBlind Kwame doesn't love her, and she didn't get the memo. #LoveIsBlind

Rii @_riataylor #LoveisBlind4 I think it’s just that Chelsea has been yearning for love so long she isn’t picking up on Kwame’s body language. And Kwame always seems to be trying to convince himself that she’s the one. #LoveIsBlind I think it’s just that Chelsea has been yearning for love so long she isn’t picking up on Kwame’s body language. And Kwame always seems to be trying to convince himself that she’s the one. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4

Kwame's mother did not attend his wedding

Kwame's mother refused to be part of the wedding, but his brother and sister did attend. They assured him that after spending time with Chelsea, their mother would change her mind and begin to like her. Kwame was surprised to learn that his father was overjoyed with the marriage decision.

Kwame's sister gifted Chelsea a blue bag made by women in her community just before the ceremony. In the finale, Kwame said this before saying, "I do" to Chelsea:

"I love the way you make me feel. I love when we disagree because it makes us come back together and let us know how strong we are. We get stronger by the moment, we get closer by the day."

Fans can now stream all the episodes of Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix. The live reunion of the show will air on Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm ET.

