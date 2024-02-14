"Matthew is a d*ck": Fans call out Love Is Blind season 6 star for walking out on a date in episode 1

Netflix's hit show Love is Blind season 6 is off to an explosive start on Wednesday, February 14. The first six episodes of the season have been released on the streaming platform, and it looks like contestant Matthew, a senior financial advisor by profession, isn't off to a good start. One episode in, and fans already want the 36-year-old to go home owing to his cold personality.

In the dating pod, Matthew first met Jessica Vestal, a 28-year-old executive assistant and a single mom. During their interaction, Matthew asked Jessica:

"I have questions written down and they're numbered one through 15. So if you want you can pick a number."

Jessica chose ten, and Matthew probed her about what she excels at in a relationship. The 28-year-old highlighted that "loyalty and devotion" to her partner is something that makes her different. When Jessica asked the same question to Matthew, he snubbed her:

"You know I was gonna ask the questions. I wasn't anticipating getting the same one back."

The response left her shocked, but what came later has fans equally gobsmacked. Matthew ghosted his second date and left the pod mid-way while the female suitor was answering his question. The behavior of the financial advisor did not go down well with viewers. A user, @Msjenniibabii, on X wrote:

"Nah this guy Matthew is a d*ck."

Why did Love is Blind season 6 star Matthew walk out on his date?

After his shocking answer to Jessica, Matthew expressed in a confessional.

"I didn't really know what to expect but I knew it was gonna be incredibly hard. You know having conversations about our emotion is probably not somewhere where I would excel."

His next date in the pod was with Sarah Ann, a 29-year-old customer support manager. Like Jessica, Matthew invited Sarah to pick a number and subsequently asked about her "current short-term" goal. To which she replied:

"Wanna meet the love of my life. This is a once-in-lifetime opportunity to actually meet someone without judging me and me judging them and so naturally, like, I'm trying to be kind and wholehearted as I possibly can with someone..."

Sarah wasn't finished answering, but Matthew mumbled "Oh God" in an annoyed manner and decided to leave the pod without informing the female suitor. When Sarah became aware she was talking alone, the 29-year-old mouthed, "He's gone. Thank f**king god." In a confessional for Love is Blind season 6, she noted:

"Matt can kiss my a**."

Matthew told the cameras:

"Talking about love and stuff, sometimes I feel uncomfortable even saying the word."

In addition to this, he also snubbed Amber, 30, his third date in the pod. When Matthew asked the medical device sales professional to pick a number, she chose four. To which he coldly responded:

"This one's been requested a couple of times. Try to be something different."

Amber was shown to have been taken aback by the reaction but continued answering his question.

Matthew elaborated on his introverted personality in another confessional of Love is Blind season 6, stating:

"Putting myself out there is completely out of character for me. But if I can find my wife from this experience, then I guess that's something I'm willing to do."

He chucked:

"Superman had a cold personality to start off too."

Love is Blind fans were quick to call out Matthew for his "trash" behavior. Several viewers think he shouldn't have joined the show.

Love is Blind star Matthew finds a good date in AD

While Matthew's journey on the show started rocky, he found a good match in Amber Desiree "AD," his fourth date in the pod. The 32-year-old real estate agent asked him what he was looking for, and the financial advisor replied:

"I'm certainly not doing this to become a C-list celebrity."

Brading himself as the "king of first impressions," Matthew had a heart-to-heart with AD, where he opened up about coming from a small town. He explained:

"This is like, so awkward for my personality. Like I'm a small-town country boy, population of 600 people. So typically you're riding dirt bikes or four wheelers. Showing emotion is weakness. And being in a dating pod is probably the scariest environment possible. But I'm here."

AD admitted their date began on a strange note, but she found him to be a "great guy." Their time ended with Matthew expressing that he'd try to "win" her over and complimenting AD for being "extremely sweet." The real estate professional was flattered by his advances and said,

"Something about you Matthew. I feel like you're gonna shock me."

They bid goodbye with him "crossing fingers" and suggesting he'll likely ask her out on another date.

Those interested can watch the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 on Netflix. The next three episodes of Love is Blind season 6 will release on February 21, 2024.