Love is Blind season 6 trailer: 3 red flags caught on camera

Love is Blind is a Netflix dating series that has garnered praise, appreciation and positive reviews since its season 1 premiere back in 2020. The reality TV show is based on a social experiment in which contestants hunt for love.

This series challenges traditional methods of dating based on physical appearance by focusing on forming a genuine connection through emotional intimacy. Participants are only allowed to meet after they have found their potential love interest and are ready for the engagement.

Now that Love is Blind season 6 is releasing on Valentine's Day Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, fans can't wait to find out what the new season has in store for them. Similar to the previous seasons, this time, 30 single men and women will be joining the show as cast members.

Love is Blind fans spot Major Red Flags in the Upcoming Season 6 Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for Love is Blind season 6 on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, on their YouTube channel. The trailer description promises a hooking plotline and an "unexpected journey of twists and turns":

"The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen."

It further gives viewers insights into the upcoming season:

"This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

After the trailer release, Love is Blind fans were quick to point out the 'red flags' they noticed in the one-minute clip. Some statements made by a few contestants were being highlighted negatively.

"How many followers do you have on Instagram?"

In the Love is Blind season 6 teaser, contestant Amber Desiree, also known as AD, is asked a question regarding her social media following. According to her 'about section' on Tudum by Netflix's Feb. 13, 2024 article, Amber is a 33-year-old real estate broker for whom asking “really surface level” questions is an "automatic turnoff."

When one of the male contestants inquires about her Instagram followers, Amber leaves the pod visibly murmuring "Okay bro." Viewers considered this a weird question to ask someone, especially when getting to know a person better.

"I'm in love with a man I haven't seen"

28-year-old e-commerce specialist Amy Tiffany believes her partner should be closely connected to her family and culture and should take an interest in her hobbies. In the Tudum article, Amy says:

“I don’t go on dates. I literally work and hang out with my friends and family. I don’t have the patience for apps and feel like they’re super superficial.”

At the end of the teaser, Amy confesses that she is falling in love. While she might have just been exaggerating her statement, fans were quick to label Amy's statement a 'red flag', stating it is impossible to fall in love with someone without meeting them.

"What love triangle am I in? It's like a love star"

Throughout every season, the audience has come across multiple contestants who are willing to settle down with 'the one.' A few participants, however, have been seen entangling themselves in drama and love triangles, in search of an unrealistic version of their partner.

This is why fans are quick to judge and label those cast members who don't have an intention of finding a soulmate but are looking for the best.

Stream Love is Blind season 6 episodes 1 to 6 on Netflix from 14 February onwards.

