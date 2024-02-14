Where to watch Love is Blind season 6? Streaming platforms explored

Love is Blind season 6 premieres on Valentine's Day, making it the perfect opportunity for fans to catch up with the show. The show which first aired in February 2020, has now reached its sixth season following the popularity it garnered because of its unique plotline.

The show delves into the lives of singles, who want to cut through the modern dating scenario and take a leap of faith toward finding an authentic relationship; as they date people they've never seen before.

Six episodes of the 12-episode season, are scheduled to release on February 14, on Netflix, at 3 pm ET.

Love is Blind season 6- streaming platform explored

According to Netflix, Love is Blind is a show where the contestants come in for a "less conventional approach to modern dating," because they choose to marry someone they've never met or seen, based on their connection with them in the pods.

The show is a Netflix original, so it will only be made available there. While the network doesn't offer free trials, its subscription is quite inexpensive as compared to its contemporaries. A standard subscription with ads costs $6.99 a month, which goes up to $22.99, for premium plans that let users stream on more devices.

Netflix offers plans designed with families and groups of friends in mind. These plans allow subscribers to manage several accounts and access different content simultaneously. Because the membership splits the charge, this option further reduces the platform's cost.

After the six episodes that will released on February 14, Netflix is to release episodes 7 to 9 on February 21, episodes 10 & 11 on February 28, and the finale episode 12 on March 6.

Trailers of Love is Blind season 6

Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, season 6 is to bring the drama that's expected of it as seen in its trailer. The first of its two trailers shows several men going on one knee in their respective pods.

It finishes with a contestant saying, "I'm in love with a man I haven't even seen," promising exactly what viewers tune in for.

The second trailer shows glimpses of things getting complicated as the couples exit the pods and start living with their partners.

Cast members of Love is Blind season 6

The cast this season also looks vibrant from what the trailers depict. The 30 cast members this season and their professions are as follows:

1) Brittany, 25: Senior client partner

2) Alejandra, 28: Financial consultant

3) Amber Desiree “AD," 33: Real estate broker

4) Mackenzie, 25: Makeup artist

5) Amy C, 34: PR director

6) Sarah Ann, 30: Customer support manager

7) Danette, 33: Flight attendant

8) Sunni, 34: Business analyst

9) Laura, 34: Account director

10) Jessica, 29: Executive assistant

11) Danielle, 30: Corporate comms

12) Chelsea, 31: Flight attendant and event planner

13) Amy, 28: E-commerce specialist

14) Amber, 31: Medical device sales

15) Ashley, 32: Nurse practitioner

16) Matthew, 37: Senior financial advisor

17) Kenneth, 26: Middle school principal

18) Austin, 27: Software sales

19) Jamal, 32: Store director

20) Jimmy, 28: Software sales

21) Vince, 35: Lawyer

22) Clay, 31: Enterprise sales / entrepreneur

23) Nolan, 31: Management consultant

24) Trevor, 31: Project manager

25) Drake, 32: Video producer

26) Ariel, 32: Mortgage broker

27) Jeramey, 32: Intralogistics

28) Deion, 27: Software sales

29) Ben, 34: Cloud solutions architect

30) Johnny, 28: Account executive

All the previous seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

