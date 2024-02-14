Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1 to 3: Recap and more details explored

The wait is finally over as Love is Blind season 6 is here, that too on Valentine's Day. Several couples from this experimental show have survived the test of time, proving the show's credibility and serving as inspiration for new participants.

The show has gained popularity because of its unique plotline, as its participants get engaged before they see their partners. The engaged couples then spend weeks living together, in order to determine if they want to get married or pass on their matches.

Episode one began with excited contestants entering the pods, as they embarked on a journey to find their forever love. It saw the couples getting to know each other. By the end of episode three, two proposals had already taken place, and many other relationships had reached new depths.

What happened in episode 1 of Love is Blind season 6?

Day 1 on Love is Blind saw participants interacting with each other, and some even developing chemistry. Contestant Amber Desiree aka AD connected well with Clay and Matthew and went on second date with them on day 2.

The second day saw Jess continue her connection with Jimmy, which she forged on day one. She got close enough to him to reveal about her 10-year-old daughter to him, which shocked Jimmy at first but he was okay with it later.

On the other, Jimmy also felt connected to Chelsea, who also happened to have a revelation for him. She told him she had been married before. Jimmy, 27, didn't take the second revelation well, causing Chelsea to tear up and leave the pod.

AD went on a third date with both Clay and Matthew. Clay asked AD to describe her physical self, stating how important outer appearance meant to him. AD was put off by this notion, which made her end her connection with Clay. With Matthew though, she felt more connected than ever. Matthew even said, "I wanted to call my mom and tell her like 'Oh I finally found her.'"

What happened in episode 2 of Love is Blind season 6?

At the start of episode 2 of Love is Blind, fans saw Amy get emotional as she talked about her main priority in life. She opened up to Johnny about wanting a husband who supports her with taking care of her brother, who is autistic and has ADHD.

Meanwhile, AD found out that Matthew had been telling the same romantic things to Amber as well. When she decided to confront him, he denied telling the same things to her. AD then split the tea about him with Clay, who she went back to after he apologized for delving into her outer appearance. Clay yelled at her for keeping him in a love triangle, which made AD tear up.

AD then confronted Amber about Matthew telling same things to both of them. She then went on to end things with Matthew during their pod time. The end of the episode saw this season's first proposal as Johnny got down on one knee and proposed to Amy.

What happened in episode 3 of Love is Blind season 6?

This episode of Love is Blind started with Amy jumping on her fresh fiancé, and then kissing him as she saw him for the first time. Johnny went down on one knee and proposed to her properly, to which she had to say yes.

AD and Clay got back together after he apologized to her again. They left the pod with the biggest smiles on their faces. Meanwhile, Kenneth and Brittany went on an array of dates, which led to Kenneth proposing to Brittany, to which she said yes.

The end of the episode saw Chelsea weeping as she got out of the pod. When the girls asked her what was wrong, she said she felt emotional because Trevor told her that he loved her.

Jess must've felt a sigh of relief because Chelsea is the only other girl her crush Jimmy is dating, alongside Trevor. Chelsea was torn between the two.

Episodes 7 to 9 of Love is Blind season 6 are to be released on February 21, while episodes 10 & 11 are scheduled for February 28. The finale episode 12 will be out on Netflix on March 6.