"He said the exact same things": AD, Matthew, and Amber's drama on Love is Blind piques fans' interest

Love is Blind released season 6 on Valentine's Day 2024, and the first six episodes of the show are now available on Netflix. The format of the dating show, headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, remains unchanged. Singletons go through a blind selection of their potential suitors in the pods, before they are given four weeks to live together and plan their wedding.

One of the major talking points of season 6 is the drama that erupted between Matthew, Amber Grant, and Amber Desiree “AD” during the pod sessions. Matthew, the senior financial advisor, charmed AD with his sweet talk. However, things went south quickly when AD learned he had been repeating the "same exact thing" verbatim to another female suitor.

Love is Blind fans were gobsmacked by the plot twist, which left many condemning Matthew for his manipulative antics. A user @EmiCardinale wrote on X:

"I’m actually getting mad watching Love is Blind. They had me rooting for this Matt guy with how sweet he was being to AD and then some other girl says he said the exact same things to her verbatim? I’m rooting against him now I won’t forget that."

Viewers on X did not only question Matthew's antics but also advised AD to "run away" from him.

What happened between AD, Matthew, and Amber on Love Is Blind season 6?

After having a good time on their first blind date, Matthew and AD met again when the financial advisor claimed he missed her and thought about her. Calling AD "quick-witted", the 36-year-old expressed he felt deeply "connected" to her.

"There's a large part of me that thinks that there's really only two outcomes from this. That's either with you or not. I feel the only reason I'm here is for you."

AD, smitten by his smooth talk, was emotional upon receiving validation. Matthew reaffirmed everything he said was true and that came without any "embellishment." The financial advisor added he wanted to call his mother after their first date to tell her he had found the one.

AD continued to blush throughout the conversation, and Matthew brought up the engagement part of Love is Blind. The duo spoke about AD's late date and Matthew apologised for bringing up the sensitive topic. The suitor claimed he didn't know if he could propose to somebody without asking their dad's permission and further gauged AD's reaction by promising:

"You give me the word. If you wanna leave, I'll leave with you."

When AD reconfirmed if Matthew was serious about her, the financial advisor assured her insisting he was ready to take her to the top of a mountain and propose. The female suitor, completely smitten by Matthew's personality, said in a confessional:

"I think Matthew is the sweetest, kindest, most genuine soul here. We don't see men like him often."

In a dramatic twist, her plans of leaving with Matthew came crumbling down, when another suitor Amber Grant began talking in the women's suite about the "good date" she had with Matthew. AD learned he said the same exact thing to Amber about leaving the place together verbatim.

While speaking about her date, Amber disclosed Matthew asked about her dad and promised "we can leave" if she's fine with it. AD, visibly upset by the turn of events, noted:

"It's just getting stranger and stranger as the f**king minute goes by."

Love is Blind fans were equal parts shocked and disgusted after the ousting of Matthew's seemingly "dirty" trick.

