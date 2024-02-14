Love is Blind season 6: Couples who have been engaged so far

Love is Blind season 6, the Netflix dating series, is back with several twists and hooking plotlines on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, 14th February 2024. With the show's return, fans have been promised heartfelt revelations, emotional moments, and episodes full of drama.

The Love is Blind season 6 synopsis via Netflix's 17 January 2024 official article states,

"This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

This season introduces viewers to 30 eligible singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, who are searching for love and wishing to find their life partner. Love is Blind season 6 episode schedule, as per Tudum by Netflix's 14 February 2024 article, is divided into four weeks:

Week 1 Wednesday, Feb. 14: Episodes 1–6

Week 2 Wednesday, Feb. 21: Episodes 7–9

Week 3 Wednesday, Feb. 28: Episodes 10–11

Week 4 Wednesday, March 6: Episode 12 (finale)

Now that the first six episodes of Love is Blind season 6 have already been released, viewers find out who the five engaged couples are.

Love is Blind season 6 couples who got engaged

Amy and Johnny

Amy and Johnny (Image via Netflix)

The first couple to get engaged on season 6 was 28-year-old e-commerce specialist Amy and account executive Johnny. They formed an instant connection and bonded on an emotional level. In episode 6, the two love birds are seen celebrating in Punta Cana.

Johnny said,

"I haven't met this woman before in my life. It's been less than 24 hours and we're engaged."

Brittany and Kenneth

Brittany and Kenneth (Image via Netflix)

One of the youngest couples on Love is Blind season 6 are Brittany and Kenneth, at 25 and 26, respectively, who come from different backgrounds. The two, however, felt a pull towards each other. They were seen enjoying a couple's massage on the celebratory vacation.

Expressing his happiness and desire for “something sustainable and positive," Kenneth told his fiancée,

"Being with you is like great."

Jimmy and Chelsea

Jimmy and Chelsea (Image via Netflix)

The love triangle between Chelsea, Jimmy, and Jessica has been the highlight of the first six episodes. However, Jimmy decides to choose Chelsea in the end, proposing to her, he opens up about his feelings and that he could see a fantastic future ahead,

“I love that you’ve been willing to go at my pace and have been so understanding for all of our obstacles along the way. I’m so excited to start a life with you, build a family, and grow a future together.”

Laura and Jeramey

Previously, the Love is Blind contestant, Jeramey, wanted to pursue Sarah Ann as a potential love interest. Still, he was tangled in choosing Laura or Sarah as a partner. Ultimately, he proposed to Laura. In a confessional interview, Jeramey says,

“Sarah is amazing, but Laura is my forever person."

AD and Clay

AD and Clay (Image via Netflix)

After getting engaged in season 6, AD and Clay are seen discussing family matters. Ad opened up about her father's passing and how therapy has helped her. Admiring her strength, Clay said,

"I chose you and that's why I'm here, you know, to show me the way and just like always love me for who I actually am. To me, that was the most validating thing I could have, honestly."

The upcoming Love is Blind season 6, episodes 7 to 9, will be released exclusively on Netflix on February 21, 2024.