Love Death & Robots season 4: Tentative release date and everything we know so far

Three months after the release of the final episode of season 3, titled “Jibaro,” Love Death & Robots season 4 was officially confirmed. To celebrate the renewal, the series released a unique teaser, which didn’t reveal much about what's on the horizon. Given the tremendous reception the series has received, it was almost inevitable that it would become greenlit for another season so soon.

Fans can look forward to the return of Tim Miller and David Fincher, who will once again be at the helm of the fourth installment. They will be brainstorming new creative ideas and taking viewers on yet another exhilarating journey, immersing them in different worlds that are bound to challenge the perception of existence and inspire them to contemplate things beyond our grasp.

Love Death & Robots season 4 is scheduled to be released in 2024

Expand Tweet

Love Death & Robots season 1 made its debut on March 15, 2019, on Netflix and featured a total of 18 episodes. Each episode was animated by different studios from around the word, and their runtime varied, ranging from 6 to 17 minutes. In contrast, the sequel, Volume 2, was released on May 14, 2021, and consisted of eight episodes.

Following the brief hiatus of two years, the third season was released on May 20, 2022, and it comprised nine episodes. The series has indeed showcased an eclectic mix of episode lengths and animation styles across its seasons.

Although no exact release date has been revealed so far, given the patterns of the previous three seasons, fans can expect Love Death & Robots season 4 to arrive in the Spring of 2024, with May emerging as the most likely timeframe. The episode count for each season has indeed varied, making it challenging to predict how many episodes the upcoming season might have.

Expand Tweet

Among the numerous renewals and reboots on the horizon, Love Death & Robots season 4 stands out as one of the most highly anticipated titles for devoted fans. The series has garnered a dedicated following due to its intricate animation that immerses viewers in its utopian magic. Its short yet impactful storylines, coupled with the incredible cast behind the show, make it an absolute must-watch.

As fans eagerly await its return, the anticipation is undoubtedly justified. Love Death & Robots consistently delivered a unique blend of storytelling and visual artistry that has left the audiences craving for more. The wait for its fourth season, or Volume 4, is a testament to the series’s ability to captivate viewers and leave them yearning for another dose of its exceptional storytelling and stunning animation.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Love Death & Robots season 4, both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers to the series have the opportunity to indulge in the beauty of the show by binging on the previous three installments on Netflix. It’s worth noting that Netflix is the exclusive streaming platform that has licensed the series for global releases.

Expand Tweet

However, it’s important to mention that the series carries an “A” rating due to its content, which includes violence, nudity, gore, strong language, and more, making it suitable for mature audiences. Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises, and dark comedy converge in the NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

The return of Love Death & Robots season 4 has left viewers eagerly perched on the edge of their seats, brimming with anticipation for the continuation of the series known for its captivating and distinct storytelling.

Stay tuned for more Love Death & Robots season 4 news and updates as 2023 progresses.