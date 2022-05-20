Love, Death + Robots season 3, episode 1 review: Three Robots: Exit Strategies is a fitting sequel with a message

The season premiere of Netflix's Love, Death + Robots volume 3 is a sequel to an episode of the first volume, titled Three Robots. Episode 1 of Love, Death + Robots volume 3 is directed by Patrick Osborne of Imaginary Mary fame.

One of the most anticipated episodes of the season, it revolves around 3 robots, named XBOT 4000, K-VRC, and 11-45-G, who set out on a journey across a survivalist camp to discover the reason behind the destruction of human civilization.

The original episode also focused on the robot trio exploring the ruins of human civilization in a post-apocalyptic city. It was based on a short story of the same name by eminent sci-fi writer John Scalzi. Read further ahead for a recap and review of the sequel.

Love, Death + Robots season 3, episode 1 recap and review

Recap

The episode continues the journey of robots, XBOT 4000, K-VRC, and 11-45-G who come up with various theories and assumptions regarding how humans lived as they traverse through a survivalist camp. 11-45-G uses text to answer XBOT 4000 and K-VRC questions. It explains that humans destroyed the planet by hunting endangered animals, and in many other ways. It also says that the rich were in a better position to handle the disaster. Most poor people bled to death while the rich and people in power tried to turn oil rigs into countries.

The ocean was also polluted with microplastics, polluting the food chain and harming fish. There's a hilarious bit where K-VRC describes a tech millionaire as someone ''with a hoodie and crippling social anxiety.'' Apparently, humans mistreated robots, giving rise to a rebellion that gave birth to the robot civilization.

The robots learn that it was human beings' greed and arrogance that led to their downfall. However, they're soon shocked to discover a rocket taking off from the world. As the robots wonder who the person is, the closing shot reveals it was a cat.

Review

Titled Three Robots: Exit Strategies, the episode is noted for its philosophical depth and humor. It flows seamlessly with not a single dull moment as the robots indulge in hilarious discussions over what brought about the end of human civilization. It also takes a dig at capitalism and the rise of tech billionaires whilst also shedding light on the numerous harmful activities caused by human beings.

Although the episode occasionally slips into didactic mode, it's rescued by solid writing and crisp direction. The writer of the original short story penned the script for the episode. It maintains the tone of its predecessor and is a fitting sequel in many ways.

Don’t forget to watch Love, Death + Robots -Three Robots: Exit Strategies on Netflix.

Edited by Somava