What time will Love, Death + Robots season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more explored

Netflix's animated anthology, Love, Death + Robots, will release its third season on May 20, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. Produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen, the show is based on the 1981 Gerald Potterton film Heavy Metal.

Love, Death + Robots features stand-alone episodes with a runtime of fewer than 20 minutes each. Most of the episodes have different casts and characters, but they all share thematic similarities. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.''

Love, Death + Robots season 3's release date, plot, and more explored

The third season is expected to continue at least two stories from the first season. The show was a longtime pet project of David Fincher and Tim Miller. They wanted to remake Gerald Potterton's 1981 animated sci-fi fantasy, Heavy Metal, which has attained cult status. The show is noted for exploring a wide range of themes. A unique aspect of the show is that different crews from different countries worked on the animation in each episode.

Volume 3 consists of 9 episodes with different plots. Fincher will direct one of the episodes on the show, titled Bad Traveling, which revolves around a shark-hunting sailing vessel attacked by a gargantuan crustacean. The episode explores themes of betrayal and mutiny.

Volume 3 will also focus on the continuation of one of the stories from the first volume, titled Three Robots. This is the first time that the show will focus on continuing an earlier plot, further increasing excitement among fans.

So far, the two volumes have received critical acclaim, with many critics praising the show's tone, ambition, and thematic depth. However, some took issue with the series' depiction of women and violence. Volume II received even more critical acclaim than the first one. Critics praised the show's thought-provoking nature and philosophical depth.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 trailer

The trailer for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 dropped on May 9, 2022. The trailer is replete with gorgeous visuals and perfectly establishes the mood and tone. The quality of the animation has reached another level with the third volume, and fans are excited to see how the stories pan out. Another interesting fact is that this volume marks the animation directorial debut of David Fincher, who will direct the episode titled Bad Traveling.

You can watch Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 on Netflix on May 20, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

Edited by Sayati Das