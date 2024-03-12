Love Island: Are Molly and Tom still together? 

After winning Love Island's first-ever all-stars season, Molly and Tom are now officially in a relationship, according to their chat with co-star Anton Danyluk on a live stream (via OK!).

Molly, who was in a three-year-long live-in relationship with her Love Island season 6 boyfriend, Callum, walked in as a bombshell on Love Island: All Stars after breaking up with him 6 months before the new show.

Despite high fan expectations for a reconciliation between the former couple on the show, the duo surprised viewers by forming connections with new partners. Callum coupled up with Jess and made it to the finale, alongside his ex Molly, holding hands with Tom.

Molly and Tom from Love Island: All-Stars season made their relationship official

It didn't take much for Molly and Tom to spill the beans on the status of their relationship, a subtle nudge from their co-star Anton was enough. In the video, Anton only went in to ask for an update on their relationship, and while at it, he asked Tom to "go big" when he planned on asking Molly to be his girlfriend.

He also called himself a "romantic" and suggested Tom go to him for advice whenever he plans to propose to Molly.

But before Anton could say anything else, the couple started whispering to each other and ousted their status together. Molly blurted, "He's already f*cked it then" which led Anton to excitedly ask, "What? Have you done it?"

He went on, "Is this an official? Is this a 'Molly and Tom are official and no one knows about it'? Is this what has happened? And you've done something pathetic, Tom."

This prodded Molly and Tom into revealing more details about his proposal. He spilled, "No, it wasn't pathetic. It was just me and Mol, like intimate, just, away from everyone". Signaling a romantic proposal that has fans gushing about the couple.

Revealing the details of when exactly this happened, Tom confirmed that it was "some time last week." Anton expressed his contentment with the couple's get-together by saying, "She's your girlfriend, that's all that matters."

There was a video doing the rounds of the internet, that the fans said was Tom proposing to Molly with rose petals as the grand gesture. Molly took to TikTok to address the rumors and deny their relationship at that time.

Callum and Jess who secured the runner-up position at the show, are also still together according to Jess' interview at Digital Spy, but aren't in a relationship yet, as they are busy with their lives in different cities and want to take things slow when it comes to being together. The couple frequently posts about each other on their Instagram stories and even travel together.