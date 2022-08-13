“I really want to get back” – Love Island winner Finn Tapp says he is keen on returning to football

Love Island 2020 winner Finn Tapp has told the Mirror he wants to make a return to football in the near future.

Tapp was released by EFL League 1 side MK Dons in 2019 which meant he would drop down to the non-league.

With uncertainty over his future at the age of 19, he decided to take up a reality TV opportunity and join the cast of Love Island.

He won the show's season 6 with partner Paige Turley, winning the £50,000 cash prize in the process.

The former Islander is now 22 and looking at breaking back into the footballing world whilst looking to use his celebrity status in a positive way.

He said:

"Recently I went back to my former club MK Dons. It was something that I've been thinking about doing for a long time, I really want to get back into the football space and environment."

Islanders are swamped with business opportunities, including sponsorship deals and entertainment appearances.

Tapp alludes to his busy schedule:

"Right now with other work commitments, I wouldn't be able to - unfortunately - get back to playing week in, week out. Until that time comes where I know I can give 100 per cent, I want to get involved as much as possible."

The former footballer then explained how he would like to help young footballers make the jump from the academy to professional:

"I went into MK Dons and I spoke with the youth team boys. They're about to make that transition from academy football to the professional environment and I think a lot of [the time] - especially my experience with it - you're sort of naive to it."

"I played 54 games in my U18s year and I was thinking 'right, I'm a first team [player] now, so I'll probably be making numerous appearances' and stuff like that."

He concluded:

"I just wanted to go in there and share my experience and perhaps reflect on how it's not plain sailing and there are a lot of challenges that come with it, sacrifices that you have to make."

Celebrity Manchester @CelebManchester



They are still reigning Love Island champs after they won the first winter series of Love Island in February 2020 - and the couple are still going strong.



The pair often share loved-up photos on Instagram, including of their recent holidays.



ITV Paige Turley and Finn TappThey are still reigning Love Island champs after they won the first winter series of Love Island in February 2020 - and the couple are still going strong.The pair often share loved-up photos on Instagram, including of their recent holidays.ITV Paige Turley and Finn TappThey are still reigning Love Island champs after they won the first winter series of Love Island in February 2020 - and the couple are still going strong.The pair often share loved-up photos on Instagram, including of their recent holidays.📷 ITV https://t.co/sdnVN8EEGq

Love Island and football have a strange relationship

Michael Owen's daughter competed in the latest season

The reality TV show seems to try and be gaining viewership more viewership from sport fanatics with each passing year.

In fact, this past year's runner-up Gemma Owen is the daughter of Liverpool legend Michael Owen.

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen is dating 2019 season winner Dani Dyer.

There is also at least one contestant tied to the sport that appears each season to try and "find love" and win the £50,000 cash-prize.

It appears the sport and reality TV are starting to forge an interesting partnership.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett