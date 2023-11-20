Love Island Games season 1 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The debut season of the Love Island spinoff, Love Island Games season 1 has mesmerized audiences with its innovative format and engaging content. This season takes things to a whole new level by uniting beloved islanders from different Love Island series worldwide.

It sees a dynamic mix of personalities from the USA, UK, Australia, and beyond. Viewers are hooked on the show as it spices things up, offering a fresh and exciting take on the beloved franchise. It features 26 islanders, who get a second shot at love in a brand-new competition format and are all vying to be crowned champions.

They compete in team and couples challenges as they navigate dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic new arrivals, and other twists in the competition. Adding to the excitement, the season brings together multiple former couples in the Fiji villa, setting the stage for intense drama and heated feuds.

When and where to watch Love Island Games season 1

Viewers can watch season 1 of Love Island Games exclusively on its official platform, Peacock. One can also catch up with the new episodes the next day on Hulu.

In Love Island Games season 1 episode 16, a couple made their relationship official, causing both heartbreak and surprise. However, contestants were soon faced with a challenging and deadly game that forced them to turn against each other.

The atmosphere shifted dramatically at the carnival, as the fun came to an abrupt end when the competitive games began, pitting the Islanders against each other. Fans are now excited to see what the next episode brings to the table when it releases on November 20 at 9:00 pm ET.

Here's the release schedule for Love Island Games season 1 episode 17 across all regions:

Time Zone Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) November 20, 2023 9:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) November 20, 2023 8:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) November 20, 2023 7:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) November 20, 2023 6:00 pm Alaska (AKT) November 20, 2023 5:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) November 20, 2023 3:00 pm England (BST) November 21, 2023 2:00 am Spain (CEST) November 21, 2023 3:00 am Germany (CEST) November 21, 2023 3:00 am Italy (CEST) November 21, 2023 3:00 am France (CEST) November 21, 2023 3:00 am Australia (AEST) November 21, 2023 12:00 pm Japan (JST) November 21, 2023 10:00 am South Korea (KST) November 21, 2023 10:00 am India (IST) November 21, 2023 6:30 am

What has happened in Love Island season 1 so far?

Numerous friendships came to a sorrowful conclusion as Justine chose not to save Ray, who thought of her as his best friend. He was left in tears after this heartbreaking betrayal and expressed his disbelief as he said:

"So yeah, it's a game, I am taking this very personal, bro. Because I held it down for y'all every step of the way. No matter what couple I was in, I said, yo I got Justine. I got Cely, I got Johnny."

He continued:

"Do you not stay true to your word? We just different breeds, different breeds for real."

Although Justine offered a sincere apology and provided her reasoning for not trusting her partner, Ray remained visibly heartbroken and seemed unwilling to believe her explanation.

The other two couples who exited the show with Ray and Imani were Zeta Morrison and Mitch and Scott and Courtney. However, the power couple status allowed Justine and Jack to save one couple facing elimination and they strategically chose Scott and Courtney.

What to look forward to in episode 17 of Love Island Games season 1

The highly anticipated finale of Love Island Games season 1 is set to air on November 20, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. The excitement peaks as the $100,000 cash prize hangs in the balance, and viewers eagerly wait to learn who won the show. Former contestants of Love Island Games will play a crucial role in deciding who joins Jack and Justine in the grand finale.

Whether it's Deb and Callum, Aurelia and Johnny, or Cely and Eyal, their fate rests in the hands of an all-star jury, who will return to cast 17 votes. The prevailing sentiment among fans strongly suggests that Justine and Jack are the front-runners to claim the prize money.

As the finale of Love Island Games season 1 approaches, contestants are intensifying their efforts, prioritizing victory above all else. The single-minded focus on winning takes precedence over any alliances and relationships, making it clear that success in the game is the ultimate pursuit for each participant.

Watch the finale on Hulu or Peacock on November 20, 2023, to know which couple emerges as the winner of Love Island Games season 1.