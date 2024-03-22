Love Island: Samie wishes new boyfriend on his birthday, goes official with her relationship 

Love Island star Samie Elishi recently confirmed her relationship with The Only Way Is Essex star Harry Lee. Elishi recently took to her Instagram profile to share a story marking Lee's birthday. The photograph showcased the couple kissing each other. Elishi captioned the photo as "Happiest of birthdays to youuu" alongside a red heart emoji.

The Love Island star's new beau, Harry Lee, is a professional footballer who plays as the midfielder for the team Concord Rangers. He made his appearance on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) for the first time in 2019. He stayed for three seasons before leaving the show.

Harry Lee was previously said to be together with his TOWIE co-star Frankie Sims. On the other hand, Samie Elishi was previously dating Tom Clare when she appeared on the winter edition of Love Island back in 2023.

Here's everything we know about their relationship.

A look into Love Island star Samie Elishi's relationship with Harry Lee

Love Island star Samie Elishi recently made her relationship with TOWIE star Harry Lee official via her Instagram profile after wishing him on his birthday. This isn't the first time that a ITV star has been enamoured by someone from the cast of TOWIE. While Chloe Brockett has been in and out of a relationship with Jack Fincham, Kady McDermott dated Myles Barnett back in 2021, according to Closer.

In 2019, during the 24th season of TOWIE , Harry became quite famous. Up until his departure from the show three seasons later, the football player's associations with Frankie Sims were depicted on televisions screens.

Right now, Harry is a Concord Rangers player. Samie, meanwhile, made an appearance on Love Island's ninth season in 2023. Together with her ex Tom, the beauty finished fourth on the show. The ex-couple were reportedly together for just a few weeks before they broke up.

Further details surrounding their relationship are yet to be disclosed.

What happened between Love Island stars Samie Elishi and Tom Clare?

Tom and Samie first connected on the ninth season of the ITV show. They made it to the conclusion of the season together, despite a few stumbles, and finished fourth, behind the winning couple, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. It was revealed that the pair had broken up in April 2023, only a few months after they first appeared in the series. Their subsequent sightings together gave admirers hope that their romance was still alive. However, things didn't last, and the couple broke up again.

Samie appeared to make fun of Tom after their breakup when she uploaded a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to the line, "So I used to date this guy," and then acting as though she was about to puke. One million people watched the video on the platform.

Tom reportedly responded by posting a TikTok in which he can be heard singing, "Why are you so obsessed with me?" That video received one million views as well.

Recently, Tom and season six competitor Molly Smith won Love Island: All Stars spin-off series. Tom won the £50k prize ahead of Jess Gale and Callum Jones, who came in second and third, respectively. Tom and Molly made their romance public earlier this month. During a livestream, the couple shared the news with co-star Anton Danyluk.

Episodes of Love Island are available for streaming on ITVX.