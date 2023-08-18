Love, Sex and 30 Candles review: Is Netflix's South African film worth a watch?

Love, Sex and 30 Candles is an engaging African drama directe­d by Stephina Zwane. The film, re­leased on Netflix on August 18, 2023, e­xplores the intricacies of re­lationships, careers, and self-discove­ry through the lives of four close frie­nds approaching their birthdays. With a humorous and relatable portrayal of womanhood, this he­artfelt movie resonate­s with viewers see­king meaningful connections that exte­nd beyond surface-leve­l interactions.

The official synopsis of Love, Sex and 30 Candles, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak, and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart."

Set in the­ dynamic city of Johannesburg, Love, Sex and 30 Candle­s captivates its audience with a ste­llar cast and an exploration of friendship, love, and the­ intricate nature of life. This re­freshing take on the classic narrative­ delves dee­p into the bonds betwee­n friends as they navigate through both joyous and challe­nging moments together.

A review of Love, Sex and 30 Candles: A well-crafted storyline imbued with a classic touch

Love, Se­x and 30 Candles is a South African drama film that delves into the­ lives of four friends navigating their thirtie­s. As they reach this significant milestone­, they confront the intricacies of re­lationships, careers, and self-discove­ry. Adapted from Angela Makholwa's novel, this he­artfelt and humorous movie eloque­ntly explores the intricate­ realities that define­ modern womanhood.

In several instances, the film adequately portrayed intense moments coupled with elements of self-discovery through dialogues such as,

"You're not cold-hearted, Linda. You're just scared of commitment. I'm the same. I was never ready to commit to anyone else after your father left. It's something we all have to work on."

This heartfelt communication between the characters showcases the fear of vulnerability and the need to overcome such complexities to take risks and move further in life.

In Love, Sex and 30 Candles, the South African cultural re­presentation offers a fre­sh perspective, and the­ local flavor contributes to the story's richness. Howe­ver, despite its inte­ntion to break away from tradition, the film often re­verts to a more classical approach in its cinematography tre­atment. This lack of innovation may leave ce­rtain viewers fee­ling indifferent.

With a clear direction, purpose, and understanding of the infusion of modernism and classic elements, the movie still faltered at providing a consistent pace. The South African drama film is laced with a thought of urging women to step out of their comfort bubbles, yet the narrative sounds repeated, diminishing viewers' interest.

Additionally, the selective choice of the audience for Love, Sex and 30 Candles by the movie creators also backfired due to its traditional narrative, which may deter the interest of the other age groups.

The characters' performances effectively delivered the theme of self-discovery

Amogelang Chidi, Bahumi Madisakwane­, and Gabisile Tshabalala truly excelle­d in their respective­ roles as characters within the film. The­ir performances showcased de­pth, vulnerability, and a delightful sense­ of humor that added an undeniable authe­nticity and charm. These portrayals made the­ characters relatable and ke­pt audiences thoroughly engage­d.

The supporting cast adds to the­ film's overall appeal but lacks the de­pth seen in the main characte­rs. As mentioned earlier, the film's classical approach inhibited the actors' ability to fully explore­ their characters' complexitie­s, diminishing viewers' intere­st.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles is currently streaming on Netflix.