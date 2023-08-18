Love, Sex and 30 Candles review: Is Netflix's South African film worth a watch?

Love, Sex and 30 Candles is an engaging African drama directed by Stephina Zwane. The film, released on Netflix on August 18, 2023, explores the intricacies of relationships, careers, and self-discovery through the lives of four close friends approaching their birthdays. With a humorous and relatable portrayal of womanhood, this heartfelt movie resonates with viewers seeking meaningful connections that extend beyond surface-level interactions.
The official synopsis of Love, Sex and 30 Candles, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak, and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart."
Set in the dynamic city of Johannesburg, Love, Sex and 30 Candles captivates its audience with a stellar cast and an exploration of friendship, love, and the intricate nature of life. This refreshing take on the classic narrative delves deep into the bonds between friends as they navigate through both joyous and challenging moments together.
A review of Love, Sex and 30 Candles: A well-crafted storyline imbued with a classic touch
Love, Sex and 30 Candles is a South African drama film that delves into the lives of four friends navigating their thirties. As they reach this significant milestone, they confront the intricacies of relationships, careers, and self-discovery. Adapted from Angela Makholwa's novel, this heartfelt and humorous movie eloquently explores the intricate realities that define modern womanhood.
In several instances, the film adequately portrayed intense moments coupled with elements of self-discovery through dialogues such as,
"You're not cold-hearted, Linda. You're just scared of commitment. I'm the same. I was never ready to commit to anyone else after your father left. It's something we all have to work on."
This heartfelt communication between the characters showcases the fear of vulnerability and the need to overcome such complexities to take risks and move further in life.
In Love, Sex and 30 Candles, the South African cultural representation offers a fresh perspective, and the local flavor contributes to the story's richness. However, despite its intention to break away from tradition, the film often reverts to a more classical approach in its cinematography treatment. This lack of innovation may leave certain viewers feeling indifferent.
With a clear direction, purpose, and understanding of the infusion of modernism and classic elements, the movie still faltered at providing a consistent pace. The South African drama film is laced with a thought of urging women to step out of their comfort bubbles, yet the narrative sounds repeated, diminishing viewers' interest.
Additionally, the selective choice of the audience for Love, Sex and 30 Candles by the movie creators also backfired due to its traditional narrative, which may deter the interest of the other age groups.
The characters' performances effectively delivered the theme of self-discovery
Amogelang Chidi, Bahumi Madisakwane, and Gabisile Tshabalala truly excelled in their respective roles as characters within the film. Their performances showcased depth, vulnerability, and a delightful sense of humor that added an undeniable authenticity and charm. These portrayals made the characters relatable and kept audiences thoroughly engaged.
The supporting cast adds to the film's overall appeal but lacks the depth seen in the main characters. As mentioned earlier, the film's classical approach inhibited the actors' ability to fully explore their characters' complexities, diminishing viewers' interest.
Love, Sex and 30 Candles is currently streaming on Netflix.