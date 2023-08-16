Netflix's Love, Sex and 30 Candles: Meet the cast

Netflix's upcoming South African drama film, Love, Sex and 30 Candles, will drop on the streaming platform on Friday, August 18, 2023. The movie centers around a group of four friends during the year of their 30th birthdays, dealing with their numerous personal challenges. Check out the official description of the film, according to Netflix's YouTube channel:

''When they hit the age of 30, Dikeledi, Sade, Linda and Nolwazi deal with hardships, relationships and one little secret that might tear their friendship apart. Love, Sex and 30 Candles premieres 18 August, only on Netflix.''

The film stars Amogelang Chidi and many other actors playing crucial supporting characters. Love, Sex and 30 Candles is directed by Stephina Zwane, with Zoë Arthur, Zoë Laband, and Angela Makholwa serving as writers.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles cast list: Who stars in Netflix's new South African drama film?

1) Amogelang Chidi as Dikeledi

Amogelang Chidi, aka Amo Chidi, portrays the role of Dikeledi in Netflix's Love, Sex and 30 Candles. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known, but she's expected to play the central role in the story.

Amo Chidi reportedly entered the entertainment industry when she was 10, appearing in a few reality TV shows. Her most memorable stint was on the famous South African musical TV series Rhythm City, wherein she portrayed the character of Reneilwe Khuse, a performance for which she received critical acclaim.

2) Bahumi Madisakwane as Nolwazi

Bahumi Madisakwane essays the character of Nolwazi in the new drama film. She's one of the four friends whose lives are explored in the movie. But not much else is known about her character at this point.

Bahumi Madisakwane looks impressive in the film's trailer and shares impeccable chemistry with her co-stars. Viewers can expect her to deliver a satisfactory performance in the movie. She's previously appeared in Dream the Lebo Mathosa Story, wherein she played the titular role and garnered high praise from viewers and critics.

3) Gabisile Tshabalala as Sade

Gabisile Tshabalala plays the role of Sade in Love, Sex and 30 Candles. Sade is one of the four best friends. She's featured prominently in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie. Gabisile Tshabalala impresses in the trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Viewers might recognize her from various TV series like Hola Mpinji, Intersexions, and Housewives, to name a few.

4) Candice Modiselle as Linda

Candice Modiselle dons the role of Linda in the show. Along with Dikeledi, Sade, and Nolwazi, she forms a group of best friends who deal with several complicated life situations, including romance, heartbreak, and more, in the year they turn 30.

Modiselle looks charming in the film's trailer and shares excellent onscreen chemistry with the others. The actress' other credits include Generations: The Legacy, Impilo: The Scam, and more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars various others playing crucial supporting roles:

Terence Bridgett

Lunga Shabalala

Loyiso Macdonald

Anthony Oseyemi

Don't miss Love, Sex and 30 Candles on Netflix on Friday, August 18, 2023.