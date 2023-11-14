Love in the Wild season 2 full cast list - Current age, Instagram, and more 

Love in the Wild season 2, which premiered on NBC on June 5, 2012, is a timeless favorite, sparking renewed interest over a decade later. Set against the picturesque landscapes of the Dominican Republic and Hawaii, this season can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Renowned actress and model Jenny McCarthy hosted Love in the Wild season 2, replacing season 1 host, Darren McMullen. An exciting change in format was introduced in episode 1 — from competing couples to competing trios blew the fans away with double the adventure, love, and drama.

The overall concept of the game show apart from these remains relatively unchanged, however, season 2 featured 13 women and 14 men navigating challenges as a trio to test their compatibility and win the prize.

With a mightier cast of 27 as compared to the usual 20, the second season had double the fun, with double the stakes. The official synopsis of the show aptly encompasses the essence of season 2:

"Love in the Wild" returns for the show's second season with new host Jenny McCarthy, a new location in the tropical paradise of the Dominican Republic, and even wilder adventures chock-full of surprises and dramatic twists. More hearts will be broken and catfights will abound when the new crop of singles embark on their journey to find true love."

Introducing the Love in the Wild season 2 cast details

In Love in the Wild season 2, the stage had 14 single individuals, both guys and girls, ready to brave the challenges of the Dominican Republic. These contestants embarked on a journey that put their abilities and compatibility to the test as they navigated the wild landscapes.

Adding an unexpected twist to the series opener, seven additional guys were introduced, shaking up the dynamics with a total of 27. The contenders kicked off their jungle adventure in trios, a departure from the conventional format.

Together, they faced the challenges of rough waters and navigated through snake-infested wells, setting the tone for an adrenaline-fueled exploration of love in the untamed wilderness. These contestants — 13 women and 14 men who competed in season 2 were 11 years older than they were when they shot this season.

Delving into the current ages, hometowns, and Instagram profiles of Love in the Wild season 2 contestants:

1. Tim Parrish

Age: 43

Hometown: Green Bay, Wis

Most recent residence: Chicago

Instagram: @tim.parrish

2. Jason Holmes

Jason Holmes from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 40

Hometown: Paso Robles, Calif

Most recent residence: North Hollywood, Calif

Instagram: Unknown

3. Benjamin Clark

Age: 38

Hometown: Chesterfield, England

Most recent residence: Monroe, N.C.

Instagram: Unknown

4. Aaron Chase

Age: 39

Hometown: San Diego

Most recent residence: Newport Beach, Calif

Instagram: @AaronMChase — Private Account

5. Jesse Wilson

Jesse Wilson from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 44

Hometown: Oakdale, Calif

Most recent residence: Manhattan Beach, Calif

Instagram: Unknown

6. Kenneth Barrington

Kenneth Barrington from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 44

Hometown: Peoria, Ill

Most recent residence: Miami Beach

Instagram: Deactivate, but Twitter - @kabarrington

7. Christian Seklecki

Christian Seklecki from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 45

Hometown: August, Ga

Most recent residence: Atlanta

Instagram: Unknown

8. Mike Sweet

Mike Sweet from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 41

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Most recent residence: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: Unknown

9. Leonard "Leo" Borriello

Leonard "Leo" Borriello from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 38

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Most recent residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Instagram: Unknown

10. Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith from Love in the Wild season 2 (image via NBC)

Age: 38

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Most recent residence: Boise, Idaho

Instagram: Unknown

11. Jason Ewell

Jason Ewell from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 36

Hometown: Dublin, California

Most recent residence: Dublin, California

Instagram: Unknown

12. Darwin Zook

Age: 43

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Most recent residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Instagram and Twitter: @DarwinZook — Deactivated

13. Franky Arriola

Age: 42

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Most recent residence: Miami, Florida

Instagram: Unknown

14. Quaison "Q" Dodd

Age: 42

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Most recent residence: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @quaison_dodd

15. Ali Leitza

Ali Leitza from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 44

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark

Most recent residence: North Little Rock, Ark

Instagram: Unknown

16. Summer Mack

Age: 43

Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla

Most recent residence: Indian Harbour Beach, Fla

Instagram: @summer_mack — Deactivated social media

17. Shaunda Dillard

Shaunda Dillard from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 39

Hometown: Kingsburg, Calif

Most recent residence: Hollywood

Instagram: @shaunadillard — Private Account

18. Yanina Beccaria

Yanina Beccaria from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 44

Hometown: Rosario, Argentina

Resides in: Chicago

Instagram: Unknown

19. Jenny Blatt

Jenny Blatt from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 38

Hometown: Philadelphia

Most recent residence: New York

Instagram: Unknown

20. Cina Luks

Cina Luks from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 33

Hometown: San Lorenzo, Calif

Most recent residence: San Lorenzo, Calif

Instagram: Previously @cinaluks — seems to have deactivated social media

21. Melissa Alatorre

Age: 34

Hometown: Los Angeles

Most recent residence: Los Angeles

Instagram: @alatorreee

22. Michelle Sacco

Michelle Sacco from Love in the Wild season 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 37

Hometown: Rome, Ga

Most recent residence: Rome, Ga

Instagram: Unknown

23. Jenna Gillund

Jenna Gillund from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 34

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Most recent residence: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: Unknown

24. Tara Locke

Age: 37

Hometown: Arlington Heights, Ill

Most recent residence: Miami Beach

Instagram: @taranicolelocke

25. Vanessa Ramirez

Age: 41

Hometown:Phoenix, Arizona

Most recent residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Instagram: @vanessa_host

26. Lindsay Furman

Lindsay Furman from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via NBC)

Age: 40

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Most recent residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Instagram: Unknown

27. Natalie Korzon

Natalie Korzon from from Love in the Wild 2 (Image via IMDb)

Age: 35

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Most recent residence: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Instagram: Unknown

Embark on a journey through time with Love in the Wild Sseason 2, originally aired on NBC on June 5, 2012, and now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Love in the Wild season 1 also gained massive popularity, and it has been relaunched on Netflix on November 1, 2023.